ParTec: IPO worth billions in the Scale segment

ParTec shares have been listed on the stock exchange since today. The initial listing took place in the Scale segment in Frankfurt. The first price in the morning was 112.50 euros. The daily high of 136.00 euros is also the closing price. This gives the company a market capitalization of 1.088 billion euros.

The Munich-based company is a manufacturer and developer of modular supercomputers and quantum computers.

2022 lag …

Read more at 4investors.de

The ParTec AG registered share is currently trading at a plus of 0.00% and a price of EUR 136.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

