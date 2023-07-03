Home » ParTec: IPO worth billions in the Scale segment
News

ParTec: IPO worth billions in the Scale segment

by admin
ParTec: IPO worth billions in the Scale segment

ParTec shares have been listed on the stock exchange since today. The initial listing took place in the Scale segment in Frankfurt. The first price in the morning was 112.50 euros. The daily high of 136.00 euros is also the closing price. This gives the company a market capitalization of 1.088 billion euros.

The Munich-based company is a manufacturer and developer of modular supercomputers and quantum computers.

2022 lag …

Read more at 4investors.de

The ParTec AG registered share is currently trading at a plus of 0.00% and a price of EUR 136.

See also  The May 20 Movement warns of a plot aimed at dividing Yemen and calls on everyone to confront it

You may also like

EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE adjusts forecast after investor withdraws from...

US Treasury Secretary Yellen to Visit China: Will...

Simón Bolívar Foundation published its 2022 annual report

Arrested for homicide in Neiva

Sexual abuse process – victim caught on the...

ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) Announces Closure of ETF

More than two kilos of heroin worth Rs...

Families request more microcredits despite high inflation and...

Unlocking the Potential: How Digital Intelligence Empowers Three...

400,000 euros damage: Holzstadl on a farm in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy