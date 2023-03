After the disruptions on the Ammertalbahn on Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures, a defective signal box between Tübingen and Reutlingen also caused problems in train traffic in the afternoon.

According to Deutsche Bahn, rail travelers and commuters had to expect delays and partial cancellations at times. After it was initially not clear how long the disruption would last, the company confirmed to TAGBLATT that the problems had been resolved around 4 p.m.