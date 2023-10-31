Partial sale of real estate: key to a financially secure retirement provision

Selling part of a property is an interesting model for better security in old age.

If you want to know more precisely how well we Germans are doing today, then it’s worth taking a look back. When the “first general life table” from 1871/1881 was published for what was then the German Empire, the average life expectancy at birth for men was 35.6 years. The Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden determined that women only grew slightly older during the imperial era: 38.5 years. And today? According to the results of the current life table from 2020/2022, the comparable values ​​are 78.3 years for men and 83.2 years for women. In less than 150 years of progress in industry, health research and society, the life expectancy of Germans has more than doubled. And it continues to increase.

Life expectancy increases, retirement age increases, pension decreases

As life expectancy increases, the (official) retirement date has also been pushed further and further back: most recently to 63, then 65 and now 67 years. There are already politicians who are thinking about retiring at 70. Either way: When your working life comes to an end, you still have a lot of time left to live. If health permits, retirees can enjoy the sun on the deck of cruise ships, spend time with their grandchildren or do age-appropriate outdoor sports. But such hobbies, trips, visits to restaurants or the theater cost money – especially when the amount of time in which you can actively enjoy them as a pensioner is constantly increasing. And even those who are in poor health need the necessary change – statutory health insurance companies in particular skimp on additional treatments and therapies that go beyond the standard level.

The luxury of a longer life could become a financial burden for some. All too many Germans trusted the saying of the former Federal Labor and Social Minister Norbert Blüm (CDU), who promised during the federal election campaign in the mid-1980s: “The pension is secure.” Well, today we know: the pension as an institution is secure, yours Payment may be guaranteed by the state. But what is anything but certain is the pension level. In recent years and decades, this has continued to decline in terms of affordability and will only represent a kind of basic provision in the future. Anyone who has not saved additionally for old age privately and/or through company pension schemes will have a problem.

Many homes pool people’s entire savings

And that doesn’t just apply to pensioners who live in rented accommodation and are worried about rising rent prices. Even older home owners could have problems. Namely, and this is the case in many places, when the beautiful home actually makes up the vast majority of one’s own capital. No matter how beautiful a house is, on the one hand, it always means that you have to spend more money due to necessary investments and particularly energy-related modernizations. And on the other hand, it completely ties up the assets of people who can hardly support their lives as pensioners on the meager state pension alone.

When selling partial real estate, no one has to worry about becoming homeless

This is where the concept of partial real estate sales comes into play. Only a portion of the property is sold, meaning the seller immediately receives a fair market amount for, for example, half of his house. This capital can be used for private projects or hobbies. A particularly reassuring aspect for sellers is that they retain the right to live and use their property for life. In other words, there is no risk of losing your home. In return, a monthly fee, the so-called usage fee, is due for the transfer of the lifelong right of use secured in the land register for the share sold, the amount of which is fixed for 10 years.

At a Partial real estate sale Up to 50 percent of the property can be sold to a specialized company such as Realwertpartner Immobilien GmbH from Rheinmünster. “You sell to us a share of your property that corresponds to the amount of cash you want. “You decide for yourself how much capital you want to release in order to fulfill your wishes,” says Andreas Müller, managing director of the company from Rheinmünster in Baden-Württemberg, which offers the partial purchase of residential properties throughout Germany. The real estate value on which the payment is based is determined by an independent appraiser, so that the ownership shares are always distributed according to current market values ​​determined by an expert.



