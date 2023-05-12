Participate in the call to access higher education from the Sapiencia Funds

For the first time, Medellín teachers will receive 217 100% scholarships to advance postgraduate courses in partner institutions, through the Sapiencia 2023-2 Funds.

The call also includes four thousand places for citizens to access national or international undergraduate, postgraduate, with the modality of forgivable credits, that is, they can be redeemed with academic merits, social service and the culmination of the career. With the 2023-2 call, more than 12,000 beneficiaries will be reached in the four-year period.

“This is a separate program from the Zero Enrollment. With Zero Tuition we cover 100% of the tuition of those who are in public higher education institutions. In such a way that, with these funds today, plus Zero Enrollment, we will be making the increase in opportunities a reality so that we can talk about a city that is transformed by education”, said the director of Sapiencia, Carlos Alberto Chaparro.

From the first semester of 2020 to date, close to eight thousand inhabitants of Medellín have accessed higher education, thanks to the Sapiencia Funds, also called the EPM-Universities Fund, Participatory Budget, Enlaza Mundos, Advanced Training, Extending Borders and Scholarships. Best Sportsmen.

There is no age limit to be a beneficiary of the Sapiencia Funds. However, each modality has specific requirements, which are described in regulatory decree 032-202. Interested persons can enter www.sapiencia.gov.co for more information and to register.

The credits and scholarships will be granted according to the number of places available and the score obtained for each applicant, which corresponds to the characteristics of the person. Applicants who belong to the Afro-Colombian, indigenous population, street vendors, LGTBIQ+ community, post-penalties, women victims of gender-based violence, among others, will add up to ten extra points to access forgivable credits.

Details of each modality

The Advanced Training – Teacher Postgraduate scholarship is aimed at all teachers and teaching managers of preschool, basic and secondary education, who are pursuing postgraduate studies (specialization, master’s or doctorate) and who are property linked to the District of Medellín through Decrees 2277 of 1978 and 1278 of 2002.

Forgivable credits for undergraduate studies apply to study professional techniques, technologies and professional careers in private higher education institutions, with main or sectional headquarters in the Aburrá Valley. They can be waived in whole or in part if the requirements are met, based on academic merit and provision of social service.

On the other hand, forgivable credits for master’s, doctoral and post-doctoral studies cover studies in higher education institutions throughout the country. The co-financing can be through a contribution to the value of the registration or to the maintenance expenses of free destination.

And for those who wish to do advanced studies abroad, there are forgivable credits for international postgraduate courses. This modality is focused on co-financing students who wish to carry out master’s degrees, doctorates, double degrees or internships abroad and who can be recognized in Colombia.