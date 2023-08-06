Participate in the design of the floats for the FFF 2024 – Diario La Hora

Art. The floats are made with flowers, fruits and bread.

This Monday, August 7, 2023, the first socialization of the conceptualization of the edition 73 from Festival of Fruit and Flowers (FFF) 2024.

You are invited to this event designers y builders of floatsThe meeting will take place in the auditorium of the Standing Committee of the FFF, located in the monument to the First Printing of Pinllo, Santa Elena neighborhood.

To be part of this process it is necessary to be of legal age, have RUC o RUP current and authorized on the date of submission, current and authorized municipal license, not being a public official and having at least one year of experience in the construction of allegories.

Socialization in the facilities of the Standing Committee It will start at 10:00 am, Ambateña time.

The Festival of Fruit and Flowers It is a celebration that takes place between February or March of each year in the capital of Tungurahua, Hint. It is part of the list of the best known festivals in Ecuador.

After the earthquake that occurred on August 5, 1949, which devastated a large part of the city and its inhabitants, the town sought to reactivate itself and put this event aside, so the members of the Cantonal Agricultural Center They were the main axis of the organization of the first party that took place on February 17, 1951. (RMC)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

