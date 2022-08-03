IVREA

The last meeting dates back to Monday last week, when, before the summer break, Laboratorio civico met ViviamoIvrea and M5s. The goal is to start a common path in view of the administrative elections of spring 2023. In the Democratic Party, on the other hand, the discussion is underway on the candidate for mayor to be made available to the allies and possibly to be submitted to the coalition primaries. Matteo Chiantore, a 45-year-old lawyer, is currently the only name on the plate, but this does not mean that the game within the party is over. «We have identified the profile of the future candidate and Chiantore certainly has the right characteristics – explains the secretary of the Pd Luca Spitale -. We will see if there are also other candidates to be submitted to the party organs ».

The break at national level between the Pd and the M5s weighs heavily on the future alternative coalition to the center-right, but between now and 25 September, when we will vote for the election of the Parliament, things could further change. At the local level, the M5s specifies that although not engaged in any alliance, it has undertaken a series of meetings with political and civil society forces not attributable only to the Democratic Party, Civic Laboratory and ViviamoIvrea (with this last list there has always been strong harmony), “because on the basis of shared projects and specific actions in favor of the common good of our city we are open to dialogue with those who are available”.

“On the merits we are determined to question some consolidated powers, in particular concerning the foundations and consortia owned by the Municipality, never critically and punctually analyzed and controlled in their work neither by the present administration nor by the previous ones – affirms the M5s -. The reason lies above all in the need to verify how much these instrumental bodies have actually made the services for which they were set up more efficient, in relation to the economic resources obtained with paid parking (Ivrea Parcheggi), with respect to the provision of social services (Consorzio Inrete), cultural ones with particular attention to the theme of the new library (Guelpa Foundation), the increasing efficiency of separate waste collection and the experimentation of door-to-door collection (Società Canavesana Servizi), without forgetting the new Regulatory Plan “. Any discussion of candidates for mayor that ignores these issues sees the M5s against. “Having said that – conclude the pentastellati – we are not so naïve as not to know how much an adequate and well-liked figure can contribute to the electoral victory, but if this translates into the lack of administrative action due to the absence of a real shared program, in the method and on the merits, then Ivrea will be condemned to have yet another administration inadequate to the great problems that citizens suffer. A change of method and merit is possible and on this basis we are open to dialogue and available in the future to evaluate possible alliances ».

In recent days a name had also been put forward by the Civic Laboratory. It is the architect Enrico Giacopelli, 63 years old. «We make it available to the coalition we are trying to build – explains Erna Restivo -. It seems to us that a third name, outside political parties and forces, can facilitate aggregation better than coalition primaries ”. –