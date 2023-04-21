Participating in the elections “is a republican obligation”, says Me Tchassona-Traoré – TOGOTOPNEWS

The President of the Citizen Movement for Democracy and Development (MCD), Me Mouhamed Tchassona-Traore invites citizens to participate fully in the various stages of the process undertaken for the regional and legislative elections. He launched an appeal in this direction to the place of the population in an interview granted to Afreepress.

The opponent calls on citizens to go “take the only weapon they have to punish those who govern the country”. “It’s a republican obligation,” he insisted, calling on all Togolese of voting age to go and register as soon as the operations begin. “We know that in places, there can be problems in the organization in the centers, also, there can be problems related to the slowness of the agents. But our fellow citizens must arm themselves with courage and know that these are things that can happen,” advised the boss of the MCD.

For Me Mouhamed Tchassona-Traoré the boycott of the upcoming elections would not be welcome. “It is time for us to go to the elections. The boycott has always benefited those who govern the country. We hope that all Togolese prepare their voter card so that when the time comes, they can vote. It’s no longer about the empty chair game. Things will improve for Togo to move forward,” he said.

Atha Assan