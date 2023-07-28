Participation campaigns and demonstrations: Day of the sea rescuers in SH | > – News

Status: 07/27/2023 10:00 a.m

On Sunday there are numerous hands-on activities and demonstrations on the coasts of Schleswig-Holstein: For the 25th time, the German Society for the Rescue of Shipwrecked Persons invites everyone to celebrate the day of the sea rescuers together.

The German Society for the Rescue of Shipwrecked Persons (DGzRS) was founded in 1865 in Kiel. Since then, the sea rescuers have been working tirelessly, in wind and weather. Reason enough to celebrate big once a year: Traditionally, this happens on the last Sunday in July, this time on July 30th. The day of action with various events takes place along the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, including in Büsum (district of Dithmarschen), Hörnum, Nordstrand (both in the district of Nordfriesland), Damp (district of Rendsburg-Eckernförde), Schleswig (district of Schleswig-Flensburg), Schilksee ( Kiel) and Travemünde (Lübeck).

Colorful program from practice assignments to rides

In order to show what the sea rescuers can do, the company has again put together a varied program. For example, you can see how a rescue operation works when a person has fallen overboard. In many places it is also called “Open Ship”. Some visitors can also take a small tour on board the lifeboats. Of course, only if there is no real action in between. In some places there are also bouncy castles, shanty choirs and captain’s certificates for children in model pools. You can look up where and what is on offer at www.seenotretter.de.

Collect donations for the Day of the Sea Rescuers

Since the sea rescuers are financed exclusively by donations, the day is also of great financial importance for the rescue society. Anyone who donates helps in a very concrete way, because the money goes towards equipment and protection for the sea rescuers. And according to the DGzRS, this gives the crews an important piece of security in the often dangerous operations at sea. Last year, more than 25,000 people took part in the day of action. The DGzRS has been celebrating Sea Rescue Day every year for a quarter of a century.

