Lenin Gabriel Cuenca Mendieta, an elected rural councilor, was on the Ojo Crítico program of Diario Crónica, and commented on his main steps to take in the exercise of representativeness of the 13 rural parishes of the Loja canton, as well as his aspirations in the new municipal administration that will begin on May 14.

He began the conversation by questioning the lack of effectiveness in the distribution of participatory budgets, which he described as “minimal” and above all that in many cases they have only ended in offers. “It has been failing and we have not seen public works, because 15 or USD 30,000 is assigned, and many times it remains on paper,” which is why he said that his main challenge will be to work so that the Municipality of Loja responds to the urgent needs that exist in the rural sector.

He announced that the Organic Code of Territorial Organization, Autonomy and Decentralization (Cootad) would empower municipalities to establish a mechanism so that the taxes collected in each parish can return to their territories, through works. “In article 186, it establishes that all municipalities have the obligation to constitute a fund of the taxes generated in the rural sector; of which, 50% will be distributed equitably to all rural parishes, and the other percentage would be through taking into account the unsatisfied needs of each territory”, he explained, while highlighting his proposal that would have the objective of secure more resources for the sector it represents. “Additionally, we must fight for the Municipality to comply with the delivery of the participatory budgets, since, according to the law, 30% of the resources must be allocated for investment in the canton.”

He commented that his proposal would have the guaranteed support of his fellow councilors, especially those who came to the council sheltered by the party of the mayor-elect Franco Quezada Montesinos, since, in his opinion, the majority of councilors would be enthusiastic about working. “We are still in a ‘honeymoon’, where we have all expressed the will to work for the rural sector”, and he commented on the custom of making the few budgetary resources stay in the urban areas of the most populated sectors. “It’s just a matter of talking to all the councilors and showing them what the realities of the sectors are.”

Cuenca Mendieta assumed the commitment to break the paradigm of announcing promises and not fulfilling them. “The councilor wins the election, asks for some work spaces; they give him that, and he forgot about the people ”, adding that he will change that scheme of doing politics, working hand in hand with the rural sectors. “What has been happening is that rural councilors go to the city and forget about the sector that elected them”; he even ironized that in many cases the rural representatives return only to participate in the solemn sessions for the parish festivities, held once a year.

In terms of legislation, he specified that his interest will be to promote the legalization of land in the sector he represents, since most of the properties do not have duly regulatory deeds. “Everyone has offered them in the campaign, but so far they have not complied, and that is another challenge we have, because all the winners of these elections must comply with our proposal to recover the credibility of doing politics.” Likewise, he recalled the proposal to implement a paving stone factory in the three areas of the rural parishes. “We are going to improve urban roads in the rural sector, with a joint effort between the Municipality, the parish government and the beneficiaries.”

He announced that they will work jointly with the representatives of the parish governments, since this would be part of the administrative policy of the elected mayor, and as an example, on the day Quezada Montesinos was inaugurated, the 13 parish presidents would be there as a symbol of unity and harmony. “It is an initiative of the mayor to include them in the programming of an event that is fundamental and they have also liked the proposal very much.”

In addition, he reported on the meeting held with the new mayors who will take office on May 14, and, according to Cuenca Mendieta, there would be an affinity for politics to work based on the road map proposed by the new mayor. “We talked about the inaugural session, what is the route of the new municipal administration, the priorities, how to improve basic services; and the work that we must do with the central government for security”; In this context, the new cantonal legislators would not have expressed any objection to the proposal made. “Everyone said they are ready to ‘pitch their shoulders’ and work for Loja,” he concluded. (YO)