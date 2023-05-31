Partido de la U “got off the bus” and will not support the government’s labor reform

Through a statement issued on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 31, the Partido de la U officially announced that it will not support the national government’s labor reform project.

Through its director, Dilian Francisca Toro, the group declared independence from the Petro administration also announced that it will promote a “fair, balanced and modern” alternative presentation to the project presented by the Ministry of Labor and the government bench.

“The country needs a labor reform that leads Colombians on the path of progress, improves the conditions of employees, encourages formalization and strengthens job creation,” argued the political leader in the statement. In this sense, she explained that the project filed by the Executive has shortcomings that could affect small and medium-sized companies.

Regarding the alternate presentation, the U bench explained that it will be presented by Congressman Víctor Manuel Salcedo and that it was prepared as a result of agreements with workers, businessmen and academics “which makes it a respectful and balanced reform with all sectors of society”, according to the also ex-governor of Valle del Cauca.

With this decision, there are now four parties that will not support the reform paper presented by the Government: Centro Democrático, Cambio Radical (both opposition parties) and the Conservative, located since independence, like the U. In fact, the determination of this last group was announced on Tuesday, May 23 and according to its president, Efraín Cepeda, the non-support for this reform was unanimous.

“We will vote against it because not only does it not promote employment, but it destroys it, as the Bank of the Republic has expressed, that 450,000 are lost. Micro and small companies bear the strongest blow, many of them will go bankrupt”, said the leader.

Lack of quorum in the Chamber for the first debate of the articles

Also on Wednesday, May 31, the Seventh Commission of the corporation had to postpone (for the second consecutive day) the discussion and approval of the project filed by the government bench.

On Tuesday the 30th, at least the vote on the file paper was expected, but not enough congressmen arrived. Faced with this scenario, the president of that section, Agmeth Escaf, adjourned the session and summoned the representatives for Wednesday at nine in the morning, but they did not attend either.

From the Historical Pact they described this situation as worrisome, because beyond approving or sinking the paper presented by the Executive, the debate has to take place. This was stated by the representative Martha Alfonso, who affirmed that these absentees cannot represent a mechanism of political pressure to stop the discussion of the reforms. “We hope that tomorrow, in plenary, everyone will come to put their arguments for and against,” she said.

“Each of the reforms of the bills have to be discussed, in favor or against, whatever arguments they have, but they have to be discussed here in the Congress of the Republic,” added the speaker of the reform to health.

On the other hand, from the opposition they celebrated that the session on Wednesday had not been carried out. Paloma Valencia, from the Democratic Center, highlighted the lack of a quorum. “The Seventh Chamber Commission did not have a quorum, once again, to discuss the labor reform. We are doing well, but to be sure, let’s sign the consultation against the PetroReformas,” the senator wrote through her Twitter account, referring to the popular consultation promoted by former president Álvaro Uribe to ask the public whether or not they agree with the pension, labor and health reform projects of the current government. with Infobae

