Parties have until July 20 for internal elections

In the elections of March 3, 2024, Salvadorans will be able to elect only 44 mayors, this will occur after the deputies of the Legislative Assembly approved, with 67 votes, a territorial restructuring that groups the 262 municipalities, today known as districts .

The new distribution is supported by the 14 articles of the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring, which was exposed in the legislative plenary session, during the development of the work session number 110.

“We are restructuring the territorial organization in order to expedite the coordination of development plans. An action that, like so many others, should have been taken decades ago”commented the President of the Legislative Branch, Ernesto Castro.

Once published in the Official Gazette, eight days after that, the municipalities become districts and will be grouped by region in each of the 14 departments, based on the four cardinal points: North, South, East and West.

“In this plenary we are going to give another blow to the perfect model of corruption that they (the opposition) built for decades,” commented the head of the Nuevas Ideas faction, Christian Guevara. “We have taken away their black briefcases, we have beaten their models of front NGOs, their model of evaders, the model of the Fund for Economic and Social Development (FODES). Today, we are going to close the gold mines that they had in the town halls”he added.

Referring to FODES, created in 1988, Deputy Alexia Rivas assured that it was used for personal benefits, to finance political campaigns and to hire activists and therefore “This is the concern that the opposition parties have”he commented.

After this endorsement, a history is marked in the country, since a territorial division had not been applied in El Salvador for 84 years, after the last one was in 1939.

“Hand in hand with the people who sovereignly, democratically and peacefully made a decision, today we take a new step towards the future”said Deputy Castro.

While legislator Guevara indicated: “We are going to change 200 years of tradition in the country and for this the Salvadorans have chosen us, not to leave the country as we found it, but to make it move forward and adapt it to the future”.

According to what was discussed among the parliamentarians, this law will become effective eight days after its official publication.

The benefits

The new territorial division will help to improve the administration of the budget of the municipalities, this will allow them to have more resources and they are distributed in a more focused way on the needs of each sector.

The now districts will not lose their cultural identity, traditions or the administrative offices in which they serve the population.

The municipal modification will not affect the extension of birth certificates, the rates of municipal taxes or other services currently provided by the commune.

The information of the Unique Identity Document (DUI) will not be changed, only when they are issued for the first time, in renewal or replacement.

“No territory is going to lose its identity, the procedures for birth certificates, payment of taxes and other procedures will continue to be carried out where it currently goes and which is known to this day as the mayor’s office”explained legislator Elisa Rosales.

The Court of Accounts of the Republic (CCR) will do a better audit of the taxes in each district. Bureaucracy will be reduced, there will be cost savings for the State, service to citizens will be improved and transparency and accountability will be promoted.

In addition, Deputy Guevara argued that it will be much easier for the DOM to reach an agreement with 44 communes than with the 262 that were established. “What they are looking for are works for Salvadorans and not supporting activists, sympathizers or campaigns,” he said.

The distribution of councilors

Under this modality and according to article 4 of the law, the distribution of councilors will be as follows:

Two councilors or councilors in municipalities with up to 200,000 inhabitants; six councilors or councilors in places that have more than that figure up to 400,000 inhabitants; while there would be eight in municipalities with more than 400,000 inhabitants.

The TSE must grant the number of these elements according to the last population census and will notify the legally registered political parties, for this process the deputies also admitted a transitory decree so that the term can be extended to three days.

According to this, there will be 40 councils with 10 members; two, with 14 members; and two councils, located in the department of San Salvador, with 16 members.

44 mayors, 44 trustees, 372 councilors and this would make a total of 460 officials throughout the country, which indicates a considerable significant reduction compared to the almost 3,000 that currently exist.

On the other hand, according to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the restructuring of municipalities will not affect the calendar prepared for the elections in 2024 and will not generate modifications in the implementation of residential voting. Voters will continue to vote in the centers that have traditionally been assigned to them.

The restructuring announcement

On June 1, the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, announced the regulations and six days later the Legislative Branch received said proposal to be studied by the Political Commission.

The parliamentarians that make up this working group received officials from the Ministries of the Interior, Finance and Local Development, the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), the CCR, the TSE, and the National Registry of Natural Persons (RNPN). , the National Registration Center (CNR), the National Directorate of Municipal Works (DOM) and a group of mayors.

We have made a historic decision: to put an end to the corrupt system of the past that condemned the territories to underdevelopment. With the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring, we establish an order that will guarantee more works and better services in the communities. pic.twitter.com/bOd1MYRags — Legislative Assembly 🇸🇻 (@AsambleaSV) June 14, 2023

Reaction of President Bukele

President Nayib Bukele highlighted through his official networks the approval of the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring by the Legislative Assembly.

“With a super majority, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador has just approved the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring, which reduces the number of mayors’ offices in our country, from 262 to 44. HISTORY!”celebrated the president on Twitter.

"With a super majority, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador has just approved the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring, which reduces the number of mayors' offices in our country, from 262 to 44. HISTORY!"celebrated the president on Twitter.

