Parties without candidates and candidates without parties – breaking latest news

In the current electoral process there are several unusual situations: from the fact that candidates who claim to have defended the Ecuadorian people appear, when in recent years they have not even appeared in photos; going through another novelty which is the fact that of seven pairs have a man as a candidate for president and a woman for vice presidency (forced by the CNE), and only one party presents a woman as a candidate for the presidency and a man to the vice presidency; However, what is most striking is that only one pair is active in the party that postulates it, the others are like the title of the article: Parties without candidates and candidates without a party written by Johnny Alvarado Domínguez, whose fragments deepen this reflection:

“The candidates, as they always do in the campaign, say they have a solution for everything, although already in power they can’t solve anything. The most recent example is Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, who promised solutions in 100 minutes and failed to materialize them in 24 months.

The panorama is critical, strangers seeking to jump into the public arena to fish in troubled rivers and declining political groups that will disappear if they do not intervene and obtain a minimum result. Politicians hide under the argument that the reality of the country does not admit ideological considerations but rather the immediate action of the authorities. But that premise, based on the interests of the candidates, is not convincing. Otherwise, how can it be explained that the Democratic Left was close to sponsoring the candidacy of Otto Sonnenholzner, linked to the coastal right, and that Xavier Hervas, who in 2021 was the letter of this political store, has sought a party to sponsor him. This is without counting the typical wobbles of the Democratic Center, which is sponsored by interests and not by convictions or ideologies. An example is that before they supported correísmo and now together with the PSC they promote Jan Topic.

Another example of this shortcoming is Jan Topic who comes to this contest for the first time hand in hand with the PSC and with the promise of dealing with the most complex problem: insecurity.

A candidate who shows possibilities is Yaku Pérez, who in 2021 almost left Guillermo Lasso out of the second round. Two years ago he arrived as an environmentalist candidate, but that speech in the face of more pressing needs today is hackneyed. Pérez appears wrapped in the flag of Democracia Sí and that of the Ecuadorian Socialist Party.

Daniel Noboa appeared in the political orbit as an assemblyman and although he has had legal conflicts with his ex-wife, he launched himself as a candidate with new ideas and willing to achieve a goal that his father has been elusive on 5 occasions.

The most similar candidate of the mountain right is Fernando Villavicencio. The ex-assembly member’s flag of struggle is to have presided over the Oversight Commission and from there to establish himself as an opponent of correísmo. But that speech is not enough for him to rise with victory.

The last deck of the political board was presented in Manabí. The candidate of the Citizen Revolution, Luisa González is the only woman who will participate as a presidential candidate. Her career is closely linked to the government of Rafael Correa. The manabita runs without partisan alliances and that generates the advantage of arriving without commitments on a large scale and hand in hand with the political movement that won the three largest prefectures, as well as the mayors of the two most important cities. Her prospects for victory are based on the 30% hard vote that her movement has and the agility and skill that she shows in the campaign ”.

