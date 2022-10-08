Home News Partinico, killed the pregnant lover: the judges on appeal reduce the sentence
“Tell me what atrocity is – repeats Anna Di Piazza -. Tell me if my daughter was not killed with violence and atrocities”. The Court of Assizes of Appeal has just removed the life sentence of the killer of Ana Maria Lacramioara Di Piazza, the thirty-year-old pregnant woman killed on November 22, 2019 with ten stab wounds, in Giardinello: the entrepreneur Antonino Borgia, who was the lover of the young woman, she will only have to serve 19 years and 4 months.

