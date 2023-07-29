Partisan Del Din, ‘we acted for the freedom of Italy’ – News

“I want to thank the people of Tolmezzo once again for what they did in 1944 for my brother Renato. It is essential to remember that what we did then was for the freedom of Italy”. This was stated by the partisan Paola Del Din, 99 years old, gold medal for military valor and the first female Italian military paratrooper, today at a meeting organized in Tolmezzo, in the province of Udine, by the Osoppo partisan association, involving the Municipality of Tolmezzo and the Anpi, during which the partisan spoke with the journalist Alessandro Carlini, author of the book Nome incode Renata dedicated to the history of the resistant and published by Utet.



Paola Del Din focused on the episode of civil resistance that followed the death of her brother Renato, who fell during the assault by thirteen Osavanian partisans against the republican barracks of the Carnian capital on the night between 24 and 25 April 1944. The partisan remembered that the local population, defying the Nazi-fascist authorities, organized funerals with a procession for the patriot who died in battle, even though they did not know his identity.



The meeting, held in the council chamber of the Municipality of Tolmezzo, was also attended by the minister for relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, who brought the greetings of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who in a letter written to Corriere della Sera on the occasion of last April 25, he defined Paola Del Din as an “extraordinary woman”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA