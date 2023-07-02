Partly Cloudy Today, Rain Expected Tomorrow: Yantai Weather Forecast

Yantai Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy today with rain tomorrow

Jellyfish Network News July 2(YMG All-Media Reporter Ji Dianguo) Yesterday, the city was blown from south to north for short periods of time, with a minimum temperature of 20°C and a maximum temperature of 35°C. The highest temperature in the urban area is 29°C.

Today the city is sunny and cloudy, with short-term southerly winds and northerly winds. Tomorrow the whole city will be cloudy to overcast with light rain, and the southeasterly wind will prevail. The day after tomorrow, the city will be cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, and the southeast wind will turn to the northwest.

Yantai Meteorological Observatory issued a weather forecast on the 1st:

In the urban area of Yantai, during the day on the 2nd, it was sunny and cloudy, the south wind was short-term north wind 3-4, the minimum temperature was 22°C, and the maximum temperature was 30°C.

On the 3rd, cloudy to moderate rain, southeast wind from 3-4 to 4-5, 23-27°C.

On the 4th, the light rain turned fine, the southeast wind turned northwest wind 4-5 to 3-4, 23-29 ℃.

Source: Jellyfish Net

