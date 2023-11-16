Party administration: “Short selling repayment period unified to 90 days… personal collateral ratio reduced to 105%”

Democratic Party-Government Council held on ‘Direction of improving the short selling system to restore investor confidence’

▲On the 16th, a Democratic Party-Government Council meeting to improve the short selling system is being held at the National Assembly. (yunhap news)

On the 16th, the People Power Party and the government decided to ease trading requirements for individual short-selling investors in order to correct the ’tilted playing field’ in the stock market. The party and government plan to limit the repayment period for foreign and institutional investors to ’90 days’ like for individuals, and to reduce the collateral ratio for individual investors to 105%. A system will be established to block non-leveraged short selling in real time, and the level of punishment will be strengthened, such as restricting stock trading and executive appointment for illegal short selling.

On this morning, the government and the ruling party held a Democratic Party-Political Council meeting on the ‘Direction of improving the short selling system to restore investor confidence’ at the National Assembly and discussed these matters.

People Power Party Policy Committee Chairman Yoo Yu-dong said in a briefing on the results after the meeting that day, “We decided to fundamentally resolve the tilted playing field (of short selling),” and added, “In reality, we will create more favorable conditions for individual investors who have restrictions on short selling transactions than for institutions.” “I did it,” he said.

The party and government decided to unify the total collateral ratio and repayment period for individuals, foreigners, and institutional investors. Policy Committee Chairman Yoo said, “For loan transactions requiring early repayment, the repayment period will be 90 days, the same as for personal lending services, but it will be possible to extend it.” He added, “The loan collateral ratio will be reduced from 120% to 105% or more, the same as for loans.” “We decided to do it. If there is a reasonable alternative during future discussions, we will actively review and reflect it,” he said.

In the market, there has been continued criticism of a ’tilted playing field’ due to differences in loan repayment periods and collateral ratios between individuals and institutions. Regarding leveraged short selling, the repayment period for individual investors is 90 days, but there has been no limit for foreigners and institutions. The collateral ratio that must be held compared to the amount of stocks borrowed during short selling was also higher for individuals, at 120%, compared to foreigners and institutions.

On this day, the party and government also discussed a plan to mandate internal computer systems and internal control standards for institutional investors to prevent unleveraged short selling in advance. In addition, we decided to further review the feasibility and alternatives of establishing a system that fundamentally blocks non-leveraged short selling externally in real time with related institutions, experts, and investors, centered around the Financial Supervisory Service and the exchange.

In addition, the party and government decided to intensively investigate illegal short selling and strengthen the level of punishment. Chairman Yoo of the Policy Committee said, “We have decided to intensively investigate and severely punish illegal short selling,” and added, “We are conducting an investigation through the short selling special investigation team into unfair trading in connection with short selling and short selling of major global investment banks (IBs) and domestic custodian securities companies. “We have decided to impose strict sanctions if caught,” he said.

It was decided to review the legality and appropriateness of market makers and liquidity providers, strengthen monitoring with related institutions such as exchanges, and promptly investigate any abnormalities found. In addition, sanctions will be diversified, such as restricting stock trading and executive appointment for illegal short sellers, and the level of punishment will be strengthened. The party and government also plan to establish an opportunity for financial authorities and related organizations, such as the Korea Exchange, to communicate with domestic and foreign investors about the nature, positive and negative effects of short selling.

Policy Committee Chairman Yoo said, “In the process of concretizing the direction for improving the short selling system so that illegal and unfair issues related to short selling are no longer repeated, we plan to collect a wide range of opinions from investors and industry experts, finalize the final draft as soon as possible, and actively promote legislation. “He said.

Regarding the request by individual investors to establish a real-time computer system for short selling, Director Lee Bok-hyeon of the Financial Supervisory Service said, “We are studying various measures centered on the Financial Services Commission, and the exchanges and the Financial Supervisory Service, which are in charge of practical work, will provide detailed information on what the related computer system will be like in the future.” “We plan to listen to and reflect the opinions of the industry and investors while operating the task force,” he explained, adding, “We are keeping all possibilities open and reviewing them.”

Regarding the possibility of extending the short selling ban, Kim So-young, Vice Chairman of the Financial Services Commission, said, “If possible, we will make our best efforts to resume short selling by the end of June,” but added, “If there are not enough improvements to the system, it may be extended at that time.” “He said. Previously, the authorities decided to ban short selling of all stocks listed on domestic stock exchanges, including KOSPI, KOSDAQ, and KONEX, from the 6th until the end of June next year.

