Status: 03/11/2023 4:00 p.m VfL Osnabrück’s winning streak has been enriched by a chapter: The Lila-Weißen won the third division derby against VfB Oldenburg 2-0 (1-0) and thus celebrated the eighth treble in the ninth game of the year. Meanwhile, Oldenburg is desperately looking for a new coach.

by Florian Neuhauss

The party at Bremen Bridge was hanging by a thread. The game was canceled after heavy snowfall. But according to VfL boss Michael Welling, “within less than an hour, around 150 employees and fans found themselves and cleared the snow for several hours”. Mind you from 10 p.m. And so the game could be played – with 15,741 spectators for the first time since November 29, 2019 in front of a full house. Back then, the purple-whites defeated the big HSV in league two 2-1.

This time the opponent was “only” promoted Oldenburg. And those who expected great football could quickly bury their hopes. The lawn had been badly damaged by the snow shovels. In the end, the Bremen bridge still trembled: Ba-Muaka Simakala with his twelfth goal of the season and Omar Traoré made Osnabrück’s eighth win in the ninth game after the winter break clear. The purple-whites are still in the middle of the promotion race, VfB is now bottom of the table.

Oldenburg is good, but Osnabrück doesn’t need many chances

However, the relegation-endangered Oldenburg – under the eyes of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius with VfL scarf – made it difficult for the promotion aspirant for a long time. Interim coach Frank Löning had adjusted his team well. Except for a shot from Simakala (7th), which missed the goal, the VfB defense initially did not allow anything. Because of the large number of fans, the game had started ten minutes late – and the game needed plenty of time to pick up speed.

Oliver Steurer could have put the guests ahead with a header in the 29th minute, but didn’t hit the ball properly. On the other hand, Jannes Wulff, who replaced the suspended Lukas Kunze in midfield, had a chance to breathe when he had a top chance (31′). And Osnabrück’s Maxwell Gyamfi almost scored an own goal in an attempt to clear. But the ball landed on the outer post (39th). It would have fit the previous game.

But VfL didn’t let any of this shake them – their self-confidence is huge these days. And so Simakala climbed up shortly before the break after a cross from Timo Beermann and headed the ball into the far corner to make it 1-0 (43′). Osnabrück followed suit shortly after the break. Noel Niemann failed to VfB goalkeeper Sebastian Mielitz (50th). Two minutes later, Traoré, who was not attacked, hit the corner flat from a good 20 meters to make it 2-0.

Oldenburg lacks the penetrating power

Under Dario Fossi, who was on leave a week ago, Oldenburg had only scored two points from seven games. After being two goals behind, Oldenburg didn’t give up. But even under ex-striker Löning, VfB simply lacked the punch up front. Whether captain Max Wegner or Manfred Starke, both of whom have already scored six goals this season, Ayodele Adetula or joker Patrick Hasenhüttl – none of them could stage themselves against the Osnabrück defense. A free kick from hopeful Marc Stendera also missed the goal (80th). The hosts were even able to conserve energy in the promotion race at the end.

When is Oldenburg’s new coach coming?

The only question that remains is how to proceed with the search for a coach in Oldenburg. Manager Sebastian Schachten hopes that there will at least be a message of success soon. “Ideally, the new coach is already there in Bayreuth,” said the ex-pro with a view to the duel between the two promoted teams next weekend. A quick conclusion – the basement duel with Dortmund II is already on Wednesday evening – seems almost impossible. “We won’t let ourselves drift,” declared Schachten. “We want to be 100 percent convinced. And when we are, we will announce something.”

Confronted with the last traded candidate, Jermaine Jones, Schachten only laughed. He did not want to comment on individual names. “First of all, we need a coach who is enthusiastic about the task and has the conviction to accept our conditions.” After all, it’s no secret that there weren’t “absolute professional conditions” at all levels in Oldenburg.

Why those responsible then had to give Fossi a leave of absence remains their secret. Schachten believes in the team spirit of the team that spent the evening together on Thursday. “These are things that make me feel good.”

