Party called by ‘La Liendra’ ended in riots

On Wednesday night a charity match organized by ‘La Liendra’ and Mateo Carvajal in Bucaramanga ended in riots.

The event, called ‘Fútbol Stars’, was held at the Alfonso López Stadium in Bucaramanga and featured La Liendra and Mateo Carvajal as team captains. Both celebrities selected their players and prepared for the confrontation for the benefit of a noble cause.

La Liendra formed with: Valleste T, Pirlo, Camilo Pardo and Camilo Sánchez from Fuck News, JH De La Cruz, and had the musical backing of Ryan Castro, Jhonny Rivera and Jhon Alex Castaño.

For his part, Mateo Carvajal was accompanied by: El Mindo, followed by El Prospero, Santiago Arroyabe, Pelicanger, Darkiel, Herrera, Neutro Shory, and had the musical participation of Dekko.

However, what was expected to be a night of fun and support for a charitable cause, turned into a complicated public order situation. Riots broke out after the match ended, forcing the authorities to intervene to control the situation.

«The La Liendra team has been champion. We kindly ask the logistics to open all the doors completely, parents do not neglect the children. Those who came to damage the party here do not come back, we have come to live it in peace, please get off the pitch, they are going to damage the grass,” it was heard through the stadium’s loudspeakers.

The incident raised concern among local authorities. Jaime Andrés Beltrán, a Bucaramanga councilor, expressed his discontent and pointed out that private events should assume their own security and not depend on the police units of the department and the city.

