Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the Core Directs Beijing’s Flood Control and Disaster Relief Efforts with Strength and Unity

Concentric through wind and rain, the people are supreme——The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core is strong and powerful in directing Beijing’s flood control and disaster relief

At 2:10 am on August 3, the last batch of passengers stranded at Anjiazhuang Station and Luopoling Station in Mentougou District, Beijing arrived at Beijing Fengtai Station. So far, all stranded passengers on trains K396, K1178, and Z180 trapped due to heavy rain have been transported safely.

Up to now, communication and power in Mentougou, Fangshan, Changping and other disaster-stricken areas have been gradually restored, roads have been opened up one after another, the affected people have been properly resettled, and post-disaster reconstruction is in full swing…

In the past few days, Beijing has encountered historically rare floods——From 20:00 on July 29 to 7:00 on August 2, there was extremely heavy rainfall in Beijing. The rainfall was the highest in the 140 years of instrumental measurement records in Beijing. The torrential rain was pouring, and the mountain torrents were raging.

Flood conditions are orders, and life is more important than Mount Tai.

The Party Central Committee and the State Council attach great importance to it. Beijing and relevant departments are united and united to fight floods and rescue disasters, and make every effort to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and the stability of the overall society.

On July 29, a special train returning to Beijing was speeding across the land of North China. General Secretary Xi Jinping, who had just finished his inspection tour in Sichuan and Hanzhong, Shaanxi, looked out the window with a solemn expression.

At this time, in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the repeated escalation of the rainstorm warning signal indicates that the upcoming extreme heavy rainfall weather.

At 8 o’clock that night, it began to rain in Beijing. General Secretary Xi Jinping is very concerned about the rain in Beijing.

Entering the critical period of “seven downs and eight ups” flood control, the seven major river basins have fully entered the main flood season.

General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee have always attached great importance to flood prevention and relief work——As early as early July, General Secretary Xi Jinping made important instructions on flood control and disaster relief work, calling for strengthening overall planning and coordination, intensifying consultation, research and judgment, doing a good job of monitoring and early warning, earnestly putting the safety of people’s lives and property in the first place, and striving to reduce all kinds of losses. drop to lowest.

From July 25th to 27th, during his investigation in Sichuan, General Secretary Xi Jinping paid close attention to the flood situation, and requested that the main responsibility for flood control and disaster relief be fully implemented, and preparations for flood control and disaster relief should be done well. It is necessary to scientifically provide disaster relief, prevent secondary disasters, minimize casualties and property losses, and restore normal production and living order as soon as possible.

Affected by Typhoon Dusurui, extreme rainfall occurred in North China, Huanghuai and other places, causing floods and geological disasters.

The sudden heavy rainfall in Beijing caused serious water damage on the Fengtai-Shacheng Railway (Fengsha Line). On July 30, trains K396, K1178, and Z180 were stopped urgently.

Food was in short supply, drinking water was limited, the signal was interrupted, the temperature dropped, and the road was cut off by the rainstorm. External supplies could only be delivered by manual walking along the muddy road… More than 2,800 passengers trapped on the three trains were waiting anxiously.

On August 2, passengers on the trapped train rushed to the transfer bus on foot with the help of rescuers (drone photo).

“Local and relevant departments got in touch with the train, tried everything possible to organize rescue, delivered food and medicine, and ensured the safety of the stranded passengers.” General Secretary Xi Jinping was concerned about the safety and well-being of the trapped passengers, and made important instructions immediately.

In the pouring rain, the staff of Luopoling Station bought instant noodles, ham sausage and other materials from surrounding villages and sent them to train K396. The staff at Yanhecheng Station sent two bags of flour to train K1178. The staff at Anjiazhuang Station urgently bought supplies such as instant noodles and eight-treasure porridge, and moved them to the Z180 train with the crew. Food shortages were temporarily alleviated.

During the heavy rainfall, dangerous situations appeared in many areas in Mentougou District; communication signals in 62 villages in 7 towns and towns in Fangshan District were interrupted; the water volume of Yongding River soared, and the Xiaoqinghe Bridge on the west side of Lugou Bridge collapsed… Disasters continued to spread, and the difficulty of rescue continued to increase .

On August 1, General Secretary Xi Jinping made new important instructions on flood control and disaster relief work, requiring all efforts to search and rescue lost and trapped persons, do a good job in treating injured persons and comforting families of victims, and minimize casualties.

General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly instructed: “As a modern metropolis, Beijing must withstand this test.”

In the past few days, the Party Central Committee and the State Council have made a series of deployments:

——The top leaders of the party and government in all localities must stick to their posts, command from the front, and all aspects must be mobilized. It is necessary to strengthen centralized and unified command, integrate all forces, and restore roads, electricity, and communications as soon as possible;

——The railway department should work with the local authorities to rush to repair the interrupted railway;

——The National Defense Headquarters must do its best to manage the watershed, organize flood control and disaster relief work, and move the people in advance if the flood storage and detention areas are activated;

——The military dispatched forces to support flood relief…

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Premier of the State Council, has issued instructions on several occasions, and called relevant departments and responsible comrades in Beijing to conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, do a good job in flood prevention and disaster relief work, and implement various flood prevention and typhoon prevention measures. Measures to effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property put forward specific requirements.

Follow the guidelines and resolutely implement them. The responsible comrades in Beijing went to the front line of flood control and flood fighting to inspect and continuously dispatched flood control and mass transfer and resettlement work. The city’s various departments and units at all levels made early research and judgment, early response, transferred the masses in advance, strengthened material reserves, further strengthened embankments, and implemented more than 3,100 flood prevention and rescue teams with more than 200,000 people…

The Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Management, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Water Resources, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Ministry of Transport, the National Health Commission, the China Meteorological Administration, China National Railway Group and other relevant departments and units have worked closely with Beijing to provide full support; The Air Force of the Central Theater Command moved upon hearing the order and immediately went into emergency rescue; the Beijing Armed Police Corps quickly mobilized, and more than 2,000 officers and soldiers were involved in emergency rescue…

General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly pointed out: “Party members and cadres must be at the forefront, and grassroots party organizations must play their role so that the people feel they can rely on them.”

“I am a party member, so I should be at the forefront.” On the K396 train, the scene of the flight attendant Zhao Yang choking up and comforting the passengers moved countless netizens, “I am worthy of everyone just because I wear this outfit.”

“Soldiers are coming!” Officers and soldiers of a certain unit in the Beijing Garrison continued to fight on the front line of flood control and emergency rescue, and set up a “Party Member Commando”.

On August 2, in Miaofengshan Town, Mentougou District, Beijing, Wu Tianqi (middle), a third-grade primary school student from Inner Mongolia, saluted and thanked Wang Leiming of the Third Mobile Detachment of the Beijing Armed Police Corps before being transferred in…

