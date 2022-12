12 moon 23 morning , Li Dajian, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Provincial Emergency Management Department, presided over the meeting of the Party Committee of the Department, and conscientiously conveyed the spirit of studying the Central Economic Work Conference and the Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference , Research deployment and implementation measures.

meeting pointed out , The Central Economic Work Conference profoundly elaborated on this year’s economic situation and the new era 10 years of great change , In-depth analysis of the international economic environment, clearly put forward the overall requirements, main objectives, policy orientation, and key tasks of next year’s economic work , It provides fundamental guidance for doing a good job in economic work next year.to improve political standing , Consciously unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the central and provincial party committees.The whole hall and the whole system must Fully understand the achievements and new era of my country’s economic and social development this year 10 Years of historic achievements, historic changes , Deeply understand the regularity of doing economic work well, and correctly grasp the current international and domestic economic situation , Comprehensively comprehend the overall requirements of next year’s economic work, complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept , Benchmarking table puts ideas, work, and responsibilities into it, and finds the right entry point and focus in serving the overall situation of economic and social development , Guarantee the new development pattern with the new security pattern.To comprehensively review and summarize the work , Draw the wisdom and strength to move on from the hard work of the past.Always adhere to promoting reform in accordance with duties, strengthening law enforcement to eliminate hidden dangers, focusing on prevention and prevention, making up for weaknesses, laying a solid foundation, and refining skills , Ensure that the emergency system and mechanism are more complete, the safety production situation is getting better, the disaster prevention and mitigation is more efficient, the construction of mass prevention and treatment is more perfect, and the emergency system team is more capable.Plan scientifically for next year’s work , Carry forward the past and open up the future, and strive to promote the high-quality development of emergency management in the new era 。 Focusing closely on the goals and tasks determined by the Central and Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conferences, make overall plans for the province’s emergency management work next year , Promote all parties to grasp the development ideas, development direction, and development quality, and calculate political accounts, economic accounts, and social accounts. , Resolutely holding on to the red line of development must not be at the expense of security.

The meeting emphasized , Strengthen ideas, clarify thinking, and shape the soul of belief 。 Fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Always adhere to the “two supremacy”, keep “two overall situations” in mind, coordinate “two major events” and strengthen “two fundamentals” , Refrain from “two doctrines” and achieve “two maintenances” to ensure development with safety , And promote security through development.Strengthen responsibility and follow the system , Forge the chain of responsibility.Improve the emergency management system of “unified command, both special and regular, quick response, and linkage between upper and lower levels” , Improve the leadership system and improve the working mechanism , Improve relevant contingency plans and institutional work rules to form systematic synergy and practical combat power 。 We must strengthen the rule of law, use tough means, and practice the rule of law 。 Adhere to the rule of law thinking and methods to improve the legalization and standardization of emergency management, and accurately apply fifteen hard measures , Vigorously promote the “crackdown on non-governance violations” and strengthen the connection between executions , Build a dual prevention mechanism; disaster prevention, mitigation and relief work should implement fine management in key links such as research and judgment, early warning, response, command, and dispatch 。 Strengthen the grassroots, lay the foundation, and build the foundation of safety 。 Strengthen security capacity building in key areas and accelerate natural disaster prevention and control projects , Create sharp knife and fist strength, improve the layout of emergency forces , Strengthen the construction of emergency support system and strengthen safety publicity and education , Enhance national security awareness and literacy of the whole people, and build a solid line of defense for the people 。 We must strengthen leadership, lead the team, and raise the sails of reform 。 Adhere to the leadership of political construction, Refining the rigorous style of “listening to the party’s command and casting iron army, being honest and brave to fight hard, acting resolutely and improving efficiency, being honest and pragmatic to protect the people’s safety”, and building an emergency iron army that the party and the people can always trust, be reliable, and can rest assured 。