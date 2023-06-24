Party conference: Hamburg left rely on the issue of housing | > – News

As of: 06/24/2023 5:24 p.m

The Hamburg left met on Saturday in the House of Sports in Eimsbüttel for a state party conference. On Sunday, co-leader Martin Schirdewan is also expected to be a representative of the party leadership from Berlin.

The Hamburg left take two days for their party conference. On Saturday, the program for Hamburg’s district elections next year was discussed. “A good life for everyone” – this is the motto under which the left is starting its election campaign. Housing is the main theme. The party wants to declare war on exorbitant rents and vacancies and create more affordable housing. Other focal points in the election program: the strengthening of senior and youth work, local health care and the demand for a tram.

The tone at the party conference was harsh to rough at the start. The university group Liste Links repeatedly fired motions against the planned agenda.

Much applause for the state chairmen

There was much applause for the contributions of the state chairmen. Sabine Ritter emphasized that the left could not only fight and chaos. She targeted the red-green coalition in City Hall. Right-wing Greens and the conservative Seeheimer circle of the SPD would govern there, said Ritter. Your co-chairman Thomas Iwan wants the left to focus on neighborhood issues in the upcoming election campaign. “People don’t expect us to save their world. They expect us to stand up for them,” he said.

Co-party leader Martin Schirdewan is scheduled to open the second day with a speech on foreign and peace policy. A topic that, with a view to Russia and the Ukraine war, can cause explosives.

Dispute over Wagenknecht also on the left of Hamburg

Recently, the ongoing dispute between the left and Sahra Wagenknecht also affected the Hamburg party. The Federal Executive had asked Wagenknecht to resign her Bundestag mandate because she was toying with the idea of ​​founding a new party. The dispute also affects the Hamburg member of the Bundestag Zaklin Nastic, who is assigned to the Wagenknecht camp. The Hamburg state board of the left had therefore also asked Nastic to give up her Bundestag mandate for the left.

