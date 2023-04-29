Party for the 105th anniversary of the ‘royal’ carabiniere – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ASTI, APRIL 29 – The 105th birthday of the carabiniere, Asti by adoption, Renato Quaglia, Knight of Merit of the Republic was celebrated in Garessio.



At the ceremony, in addition to his daughter Zenaide and his grandchildren, a representation of the Carabinieri was present, including the Provincial Commander of Asti, Colonel Paolo Lando.



Born in 1918, in Cerrina Monferrato, in the province of Alessandria, Renato Quaglia enlisted in the Carabinieri, then ‘Royals’, as a very young boy, first serving at the Royal Palace of Turin as a horse guard and, at the outbreak of the Second World War, in Greece before being interned in a labor camp in Germany. After the war he was in Pollenzo and ended his career between Canelli and Asti. (HANDLE).

