All-media reporter Ma Yan reported on theoretical classes, special classes, grass-roots classes, and online classes… On November 29, the reporter learned from the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee that in recent times, party organizations at all levels in the city have implemented the study and implementation of the party’s 20 As the primary political task, the great spirit focuses on the “four classrooms”, and carries out multi-form, hierarchical, and full-coverage training among party members and cadres in the city, so as to effectively use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to unify thinking, strengthen bones, and gather strength.

Focus on learning deeply and thoroughly, and set up theoretical classes. The city organizes and guides all party organizations in the city to carry out the study of the mode of “concentrated study + discussion and exchange + self-study + summary” through the “three meetings and one lesson” and “5+N” theme party day activities. Learn word by word and think deeply, order books such as “100 Questions on the Study and Guidance of the Report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, “Guidance Reader of the Report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, “Questions and Answers on the Study of the Amendment to the Party Constitution of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” and other books to ensure the learning content, personnel and time , Effect four implementation, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to understand and grasp the spirit and rich connotation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Focus on the characteristics of the industry and set up special classes. Our city researches and formulates the subdivision and publicity plan for the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and invites representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China from various industries, experts from the Party School of the Municipal Party Committee, main leaders of various departments directly under the municipal government, and more than 120 party lecturers to go deep into enterprises, rural areas, institutions, and schools , hospitals, street communities, social organizations and other fields at all levels, carry out targeted publicity activities. Innovate and develop a learning method that combines “inviting in” and “going out”. It is necessary to invite experts and professors to interpret the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress in the form of special topics, and organize party members, cadres, and business backbones to go out for exchange and learning, all-round and multi-level Facilitate the integration of lectures and seminars. Party organizations in various industries closely focus on their own work. On the basis of organizing special series of studies, they share relevant learning content and compile and distribute a series of reports to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to blossom in all walks of life and see results.

Focusing on the implementation of the results, the establishment of grassroots classrooms. Our city regards the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the main content of the activity of “Sending Lessons to the Grassroots”, set up a study column of “I am learning reports at the grassroots level”, and selected 72 lecturers to form a tour lecture group, and went to each district in a concentrated way. County (district) units, township tours to preach. The secretary of the party committee of each township and the head of the county department, combined with the actual situation of the local department, explained the spiritual connotation and practical significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to rural cadres and unit cadres and workers. Adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, belief and action, implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in all aspects of the work, continue to improve grassroots governance capabilities, and serve the people with quality and efficiency, and continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain and security with practical performance ,Happiness.

Focus on full coverage and set up online classes. Our city makes full use of online platform learning resources such as Henan Cadre Network Academy and Learning Power to guide all party members to consciously arm their minds, guide practice, and promote work with the party’s innovative theory in the new era. Relying on the party building network of Kaifeng Municipal Government, Kaifeng Daily Newspaper Group’s website and WeChat public account, etc., it has created a “fingertip classroom” for learning anytime, anywhere. Flexible learning forms, meticulously organized to study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Online quizzes and knowledge contests, test topics covering the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the newly revised party constitution, etc., online and offline at the same frequency, building a multi-channel, all-round Study the propaganda pattern, and effectively enhance the political consciousness, ideological consciousness, and action consciousness of party members and cadres in learning the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.