Home News Party Representative Channel丨Liu Xiuxiang: Reading changes my destiny, I would like to be the dream-keeper of children in the depths of the mountains-Domestic News-Jellyfish Network
News

Party Representative Channel丨Liu Xiuxiang: Reading changes my destiny, I would like to be the dream-keeper of children in the depths of the mountains-Domestic News-Jellyfish Network

by admin
Party Representative Channel丨Liu Xiuxiang: Reading changes my destiny, I would like to be the dream-keeper of children in the depths of the mountains-Domestic News-Jellyfish Network

Party Representative Channel丨Liu Xiuxiang: Reading changes my destiny, I would like to be the dream-keeper of children in the depths of the mountains

Today (22nd), the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closed in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. After the closing meeting, the “Party Representative Channel” was opened again.

Liu Xiuxiang, deputy principal of Wangmo County Experimental High School, Guizhou Province, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Over the past ten years, with the continuous increase of the party and the government’s investment in rural education, the education in my hometown has undergone tremendous changes. Now, the most beautiful building and the best environment in our county are schools. In 2012, only 70 people in the county were admitted to universities, and in 2022, more than 1,300 people were admitted to universities. Every village has at least one college student. Wangmo County The development of education is a microcosm of the development of education in Guizhou. Education has completely blocked the intergenerational transmission of poverty, giving children in the mountains a better way out and more choices. I will go on as always and fight with the majority of rural teachers. I would like to be the dream-keeper of the children in the deep mountains.

See also  Computer failure, slowly the reports of the Ulss Dolomiti swabs

You may also like

Bassani splendid third in Argentina

Coronavirus today: in Italy 31,775 new cases and...

Enhancing Cultural Confidence and Striding Forward to the...

Murder in Chivasso, Giuseppina Arena’s funeral will be...

Hu Jintao’s “dismissal” sparked speculation as Xinhua News...

What is “food sovereignty”, the new ministry wanted...

Padua, all crazy for Bresh: the rapper’s live...

Lampedusa, small boat overturns with 70 people on...

Thousands of Baidu: Xi Jinping’s Fear | Security...

It skids and overturns with the car: traffic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy