Party Representative Channel丨Liu Xiuxiang: Reading changes my destiny, I would like to be the dream-keeper of children in the depths of the mountains

Today (22nd), the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closed in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. After the closing meeting, the “Party Representative Channel” was opened again.

Liu Xiuxiang, deputy principal of Wangmo County Experimental High School, Guizhou Province, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Over the past ten years, with the continuous increase of the party and the government’s investment in rural education, the education in my hometown has undergone tremendous changes. Now, the most beautiful building and the best environment in our county are schools. In 2012, only 70 people in the county were admitted to universities, and in 2022, more than 1,300 people were admitted to universities. Every village has at least one college student. Wangmo County The development of education is a microcosm of the development of education in Guizhou. Education has completely blocked the intergenerational transmission of poverty, giving children in the mountains a better way out and more choices. I will go on as always and fight with the majority of rural teachers. I would like to be the dream-keeper of the children in the deep mountains.