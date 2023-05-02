Party until dawn for Frosinone, no accidents – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FROSINONE, 02 MAY – The party of Frosinone fans for the return to Serie A, won yesterday by beating Reggina 3-1, lasted until dawn. After having poured onto the grass of the Benito Stirpe stadium, the canary supporters invaded the streets giving life to marches and choirs for the third conquest of the top football league. No reports were received from the Carabinieri operations room and the police room: there were no accidents or damage; no wounded are treated in the emergency room of the Spaziani hospital due to consequences related to the party. The security plan prepared in recent days by the police worked.



At dawn, the mayor Riccardo Mastrangeli spoke of “all Ciociaria happiness and pride that mix in greeting the prestigious goal”. For the first time, the president Maurizio Stirpe was not present at the match, as a sign of mourning for the death of his brother Curzio, who fell ill during the week. The mayor addressed him and his family “a big thank you. The Stirpe family has instilled its vision and values ​​in this great footballing adventure which has been able to develop a real culture of redemption and enhancement of the territory starting from sport “. (HANDLE).

