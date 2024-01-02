Partygoer (27) crosses the A12 at dancing Carré and is killed by a car (Willebroek)

© Google Street View

A fatal accident occurred this morning on the A12 near dancing Carré in Willebroek. A 27-year-old partygoer walked across the highway and was hit. He died on the spot.

In dancing Carré the transition from old to new was celebrated until the early hours. At just after 8 o’clock. Monday morning a partygoer walked across the highway on the A12 in the direction of Antwerp. “He was grabbed by a vehicle coming from the direction of Brussels,” says Jana Verdegem of the federal police.

The driver allegedly tried to avoid the victim, but in vain.

The victim landed on the hood and against the windshield of the car and was thrown away. An emergency medical team arrived on site, but all help came too late for the 27-year-old man. It is said to be a man from East Flanders. It is still unclear why he was on foot on the A12.

More than likely the man jumped over a canal to end up on the A12. That canal is located between the Carré car park and the actual A12. A traffic expert and the photogrammetry team of the Antwerp federal police arrived on the scene to investigate the accident. During the observations, only one lane was available towards Antwerp. Due to the early hour this did not cause any problems.

The two occupants of the people were in shock and were taken to hospital

It is not the first serious accident at that location. According to witnesses, anyone coming from Antwerp and wanting to enter the Carré car park must drive to the Londerzeel traffic lights and turn around there. But not everyone does that. Some prefer to park on the other side of the A12 and risk crossing. It is not yet clear whether that was the case.

