Parvel Pruunsild donated 40,000 euros to Metsküla school (updated at 1:14 p.m.)

The children of Metsküla school all climbed a tree together yesterday, like country children. Photo: Urmas Lauri

Children of Metsküla school. Photo: Urmas Lauri

This morning, 40,000 euros of targeted support was received from businessman Parvel Pruunsilla to the account of Lääneranna municipality to cover the costs of the upcoming academic year for Metsküla elementary school.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

