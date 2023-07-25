Parvez Elahi approached the Supreme Court for bail

The court should declare the order of the division bench of the Lahore High Court null and void, file photo

Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 5:14 p.m

Islamabad: Chaudhry Pervaizalhi approached the Supreme Court for bail. The Lahore High Court challenged the decision to suspend the protective bail order.

In the petition filed in the Supreme Court, the decision of the Lahore High Court to suspend the protective bail order has been challenged.

The petition states that the Punjab government’s detention order was challenged in the High Court, a single bench of the High Court granted protective bail, which was challenged by the Punjab government.

On the appeal of the Punjab government, the division bench has suspended the decision on protective bail, in the present case, an intra-court appeal could not have been filed against the decision of the single bench.

It was further said in the petition that Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is being targeted for political revenge, pressure is being put on Pervez Elahi on political grounds.

See also

In Shirakot, a man named Usman married the mother of the deceased child 20 days ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

