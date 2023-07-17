Home » Parvez Elahi detained under 3 MPO for one month
Parvez Elahi detained under 3 MPO for one month

Parvez Elahi detained under 3 MPO for one month

Monday July 17, 2023, 3:48 am

Lahore (Ummt News) PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been detained for one month under 3MPO.
The Deputy Commissioner issued the arrest warrant for Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.
According to the order issued by the DC Lahore, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was recommended by the police to be detained under 3MPO, ​​on which orders have been issued for the detention of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for one month.
According to the order, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will be detained in Camp Jail Lahore for one month.
It should be noted that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was taken to Robkar Camp Jail by court staff on Saturday evening after receiving security bail from Lahore High Court in the case registered in Thana Ghalib Market, but he was not released.

The stabilization of the value of the rupee against the dollar is giving relief to the people, yesterday the finance minister reduced the prices of oil and petrol. Address at the event

