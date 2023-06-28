pas de deux for Fed and ECB From Investing.com

© Reuters.

By Alessandro Albano of Investing.com and Rosaria Barrile of Investiremag.it

On March 16, 2022, the Fed initiated its tightening monetary policy. The European Central Bank launched its own two months later. Since then the Fed has raised rates nine times, with the ECB copying the behavior of the US bank: the Fed raised 75 points and the next meeting the ECB followed suit.

This month, for the first time, the Fed took a month off as the ECB raised its key rate, announcing possible further hikes. What happened? Investing and Investiremag asked some experts who also tried to formulate some hypotheses about the possible evolution of monetary policies.

The impact on core inflation

“It should be emphasized that the day before the Fed’s decision, the US inflation data came out, which dropped by almost one percentage point from 4.9 to 4 percent. In these circumstances, it became difficult for the Fed to stick with the restrictive”, he underlines Lucio Pomachief economist of Nomisma. “By contrast, Euro Area inflation remains high at 6.1% and Christine Lagarde announced that the European context, especially the wage issue, will put pressure on inflation, pointing to possible further interest rate hikes .

However, Lucio Poma invited us to dwell on two points: “First of all, the stubborn gait of both central banks is striking, whose only response to inflation is an increase in the interest rate. There are few questions about the effectiveness (or rather ineffectiveness) of restrictive monetary policy: in both cases, core inflation is immune to monetary policies. In the US with total inflation of 4%, core inflation is still high at 5.3%. It is the volatile component of inflation (energy) that drives total inflation down. The case of the Eurozone is not dissimilar, where with total inflation at 6.1%, core inflation is 5.3%. Finally, we reason as if inflation and interest rates were under a glass bell, forgetting the devastating effects on the financial markets: from the Silicon Valley Bank crisis, to the rise in mortgage costs that jeopardize the ability of households to support them ”.

Rates: central banks looking for the right balance

But how far can central banks go in raising rates?

Per Ana Boatahead of Economic Research at Allianz (ETR:) Trade“the forecasts say that the peak in interest rates has not been reached – it will happen in the second half of the year – but it is clear that both the Fed and the ECB must find the right balance between the need to significantly slow down price increases and the one of

not cause a sharp slowdown in the growth of the GDP of advanced economies, further increasing the cost of money. The phase that is opening up is a fundamental test to confirm their independence from politics. The Fed, still concerned about the financial stability of the banking sector, will in all likelihood continue its tightening policy with two further increases of 25 basis points until the interbank rate reaches 5.75%.

“Core” inflation, excluding energy prices and the more volatile components, should fall to around 4%, from the current 5.3%. At that point, the Fed may decide to ease this policy starting from 2024. In Europe, after the 25 basis point increase decided at the last meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB, two more similar increases are expected between July and September to normalize inflation, still at 6.1%, although it has fallen more than the initial analysts’ expectations.

At the same time, the slowdown in industrial production in Germany in April – concludes Boata – and business investments in the Eurozone in contraction, however, suggest that the ECB cannot go too far in raising rates”.

Antonella ManganelliCEO and investment manager of Payden & Rygel Italia takes a step back in assessing the temporary decoupling between ECB and Fed policies.

“The banking crisis of March 2023 had led to a strong reversal in investors’ expectations on the comparative performance of the US economy compared to that of the Eurozone. It was feared that a sudden tightening of liquidity due to the reduced ability or willingness of local banks to inject money into the system would exacerbate the effects of the rapidly tightening monetary policy implemented by the Federal Reserve. To date, the situation seems to have reversed again. The numbers on the US economy surprised expectations in terms of resilience; on the other hand, expectations on Europe have not kept up with the macroeconomic data actually published”.

According to Manganelli, part of the reason for this European slowdown would lie in a global slowdown in the manufacturing sector, which is so important for the EU economy. Another reason may also lie in the long-awaited Chinese rebound, which is less energetic than expected.

Inflation still tenacious

The data relating to inflation, although slowing down, remain high in absolute terms. According to Manganelli, it is not necessarily a matter of transmission mechanism, despite the fact that the European market is certainly more fragmented than the US one: “From this point of view, indeed, it is important

to recall how a significant drop in inflation was also recorded in the United States, which was then reversed. In short, we believe that inflation has been more tenacious than expected in many developed countries, and that both the Fed and the ECB cannot rule out further bullish moves at this time.

As for the short-term outlook, “The US central bank had started its path earlier and more aggressively, so it has now implemented a pause, but a further hike in July cannot be ruled out, if the data should request. Christine Lagarde instead made the July rise quite explicit, unless there is a substantial change in the macro picture, after which she indicated that the subsequent moves will also depend on the data here. It can therefore be deduced that at this moment the ECB does not want to contradict the market’s expectation of a terminal rate of 3.75-4%.

There will also be discussions on the size of the budget and the PEPP; we think this could become a topic of conversation once the terminal rate is reached”.

Divergence yes, but in the short term

For Antonio Tognoli, head of macro analysis at CFO SIM, what unites the Fed and the ECB is having reaffirmed the centrality of data in determining monetary policy.

“The decisions of the Fed and the ECB therefore indicate a short-term divergence. Moreover, Lagarde has reduced the estimates of GDP growth and increased those of inflation, exactly the opposite of what Powell did instead. With 500 bp of overall hikes, the Fed started raising rates in March last year, while with 400 bp overall, the ECB started raising rates four months later at the end of July. Under normal conditions, the effects of monetary policy take between 4 and 6 months before they are visible. But conditions before the hikes weren’t normal, for three reasons. The first, the enormous mass of liquidity created and supported by central banks, the second, the enormous savings accumulated during the pandemic and last but not least, the real rates kept artificially negative for a long time. This mix acted as a brake on the effects that the restrictive monetary policy had on aggregate demand, extending the visibility of the effects by at least 6-8 months”.

ECB towards a “hybrid” strategy

According to Tognoli, the divergence between monetary policies could generate interesting investment opportunities in the short term.

“However, investors shouldn’t expect these to remain divergent for long. The question then becomes when the ECB will stop waiting for the rate hikes made to do their job. In fact, continuing with the rate hikes until effective inflation has returned to 2% certainly does not seem like a viable route to us. Economic data suggests the euro area’s trajectory is a few months behind the US, which has already seen monetary policy

restrictive start to be transmitted to the real economy.

It is likely that the ECB will follow a hybrid strategy to keep long-term inflation developments under control, waiting for core inflation in particular

descend structurally. To achieve this, the ECB is likely to hike interest rates at least one more time before going into “wait and see” mode.

Clearly this in the absence of external perturbations that could jeopardize the financial stability of the entire European Union. Indeed, we are convinced that between the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, both central banks will be on standby. So the focus will likely be on when the rate cuts start.”

