Paseo Bolívar route ends with a stench from sewage

Walking along Paseo Bolívar from El Guacharín to Plaza El Estudiante is cozy, but the same atmosphere is not the same when you finish on the last mentioned route, because there is a fetidly unbearable.

It turns out that the sewage has its entrance at the corner of the Vicente Salias school and it has collapsed for several days, increasing the bad smell with the arrival of the rains.

Those who pass through the place notice the need to drain them because this is one of the main avenues in the city and even though there is no transportation, it is still one of the busiest.

Another sewage container is located from the old BOD bank, on the same Bolívar avenue, passing the Juana La Avanzadora phial to the end of said block, so merchants in the area request the drainage of the sewers and manholes. «so that at least the stench is minimized. “We are here looking for clientele and also an illness from inhaling that bad smell so much,” said one of the merchants who preferred not to identify themselves.

Passersby also complained about the situation. “This visitor’s mouth has been clogged for some time and even if it’s sunny, the stench is too great, it’s unbearable,” said María Mena, referring to the sewage near the school.

Sewage runs through the place. The stench in the EU Vicente Salias corner is unbearable.

