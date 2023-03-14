There is still more than a month until Easter, but Ukrainian housewives are already looking for a proven and tasty paska recipe. After all, nothing compares to Easter paska, baked with your own hands. And their baking is a sacred thing for housewives, he notes food blogger Mariana Haber-Dudarwho has already published a recipe for a very tasty, moderately sweet, moist and at the same time airy structure on her channel – an ideal paska.

The recipe is for 10 strips with the volume of a half-liter can and 250 grams each.

Ingredients: 1 kg of flour

400 ml of warm milk

10 egg yolks

100 g of yeast

200 g butter

200 g of sugar

150 g of raisins

50 g of vanilla sugar

½ tsp. salt and zest of 1 lemon

Cooking process:

We are preparing steam. Add yeast to warm milk, 1 tbsp. l. sugar and 3 tbsp. l. flour (from the total amount), leave for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the dough. Grind egg yolks with sugar, add vanilla sugar and salt, mix until smooth. Pour in the melted butter, add the grated zest of 1 lemon, mix again. We pour in the foam, continue to stir. Pour raisins, add flour in portions, knead the dough. We collect the dough in the form and leave it for 1 hour so that it fits and doubles in volume.

Brush each strip with a beaten egg and bake in a preheated oven at 180* for 45 minutes.

Let’s recall the recipe for lean chebureks.

266

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram