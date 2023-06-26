Pass name? This was the fall of Diego Daza in a concert

in a humorous way, Vallenato music singer Diego Daza published a video on his social networks of a slip he suffered in the middle of a presentation the weekend in the department of Tolima.

“Pass name?”, the singer-songwriter asked his followers on his Instagram and Twitter account, where he published the clip in which he is seen cheering the public and dancing, however, when he tries to make a pass with his accordion player he slips and falls to the ground, recovering seconds later to later make fun of himself before the eyes of the spectators and his groupmates.

“The butter pass”“Nequi’s pass, always fallen ”, “The banana peel pass” and “The soap pass and matrix”, were some of the responses from the followers of the interpreter of ‘La química’.

Diego Daza and Carlos Rueda prepare for the release of his third record production on September 2 in it Vallenata Legend Park in Valledupar, generating expectations among lovers and critics of vallenato folklore.

