The continuous and intense rains that have been recorded during the week caused the earth to give way and a landslide was registered at kilometer 5 of the road between Bogotá and Choachí.

The fall of earth and stones occurred at 8 in the morning this Sunday and completely blocked the road for several hours.

Subsequently, the fire brigade and departmental authorities managed to clear a section of the road, authorizing only the passage of light and emergency vehicles.

However, they recommended using an alternate route such as La Calera – Santiamén and restricting the circulation of high-tonnage trucks as much as possible due to the state of the road.

The authorities are expected to give free and complete clearance this Sunday night or tomorrow, once the removal of debris, the collection of land and the cleaning work through the important road corridor that connects the capital with the Cundinamarqués municipality are completed.