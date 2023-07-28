Home » Passenger boat capsized: 27 dead
News

Passenger boat capsized: 27 dead

by admin

It was reported that 27 people lost their lives as a result of the passenger boat cruising on Laguna de Bay Lake in the Rizal region of the Philippines capsized. Authorities updated the death toll as 27, and stated that 40 people were saved. Stating that there may still be corpses that have not been removed from the boat, the authorities noted that the search and rescue efforts will continue. While reaching the information that the passenger capacity of the boat is maximum 42 people, the boat with more passengers […]

See also  With an investment of 2 billion pesos Investors leave surprising figures in Santa Marta

You may also like

Record-Breaking Heat Wave Sweeps Across US, Putting Millions...

Ex-vocalist of a Bogota rock band was captured...

Xi Jinping Explores Historical and Cultural Sites in...

Kika/Leiner: 23 out of 40 branches will finally...

D1(F) J5: Friends of the world and Athleta...

Car accident on the Cali – Palmira highway...

Coup in Niger – General appoints himself de...

Xi Jinping’s Reply Letter Sparks Controversy Over Brainwashing...

Yark Damehame announces the implementation of the “traffic...

The poetics of inclusion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy