Home » Passenger bus accident in Klarkahar, 11 people killed, many injured
News

Passenger bus accident in Klarkahar, 11 people killed, many injured

by admin
Passenger bus accident in Klarkahar, 11 people killed, many injured

A passenger bus on its way from Rawalpindi to Jhang met with an accident at Klarkahar, as a result of which 11 people were killed and more than a dozen injured.
Web Desk: According to the spokesman of the Motorway Police, the bus going from Islamabad to Lahore met with an accident at Kallar Kahar. The accident occurred due to brake failure due to high speed.
According to initial reports, 13 people including 5 women and three children were killed in the accident while 15 people were injured.
Bus number BSG-055 of a private company met with an accident near booth number 224 which was going from Islamabad to Lahore. Immediately after the accident, rescue teams, DIG Motorway, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal reached the spot and supervised the rescue operations. of

See also  Geological panels in the vineyards of Monferrato Casalese - Piedmont

You may also like

Technological innovation powers the country with me

US Secretary of State Blinken in China –...

Mirpur, 9 agents involved in human trafficking arrested

Reficar: full turn

Farewell game for Assauer? Schroeder open to suggestion

Brother like Shahbaz Sharif – Naibaat

They killed a man in the invasion of...

On the electricity tax exemption for the electricity...

Commander used Army facilities as a nursery for...

Lido Sounds, Day 2: Tote Hosen and Wanda...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy