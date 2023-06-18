Passenger bus accident in Klarkahar, 11 people killed, many injured

A passenger bus on its way from Rawalpindi to Jhang met with an accident at Klarkahar, as a result of which 11 people were killed and more than a dozen injured.

Web Desk: According to the spokesman of the Motorway Police, the bus going from Islamabad to Lahore met with an accident at Kallar Kahar. The accident occurred due to brake failure due to high speed.

According to initial reports, 13 people including 5 women and three children were killed in the accident while 15 people were injured.

Bus number BSG-055 of a private company met with an accident near booth number 224 which was going from Islamabad to Lahore. Immediately after the accident, rescue teams, DIG Motorway, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal reached the spot and supervised the rescue operations. of