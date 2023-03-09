On the flight from Nis (Serbia) to Allgäu Airport, a passenger caused trouble on Monday. The 35-year-old Croatian had consumed alcohol he had brought with him and ignored the cabin crew’s instructions.

notification and fine

After the flight crew had alerted the police, the intoxicated man was received by officers after landing and taken off the plane. The Croatian, who lives in Germany, is now expected to be charged with violating the Aviation Security Act. According to the police, this can result in a “heavy fine”.