Home News Passenger flow continues to grow during Spring Festival travel season_Hangzhou Net
News

Passenger flow continues to grow during Spring Festival travel season_Hangzhou Net

by admin
Passenger flow continues to grow during Spring Festival travel season_Hangzhou Net

Spring Festival Passenger Flow Continues to Grow

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-26 11:52

image.png

CCTV news (news broadcast): January 25 is the 19th day of the Spring Festival travel rush. The flow of migrant workers and tourists is superimposed. The national railways are expected to send 8.35 million passengers and 9,094 passenger trains.

The Xincheng-Kunming Railway, which was put into use for the first time during the Spring Festival travel season, had an occupancy rate of 98% for trains traveling from Chengdu to Xichang, Panzhihua, etc. Enter the station in sequence.

Wuhan, Nanchang and other places where the passenger flow of migrant workers is concentrated, the passenger flow has increased significantly since yesterday, and the station has added high-speed trains at night to facilitate the early return of passengers.

Data from the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism for the Spring Festival travel work show that as of yesterday, the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation had sent a total of 664.199 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 48.5%.

Source: CCTV Author: Editor: Ye Lijiao

return

During the Spring Festival travel season, the passenger flow of migrant workers and the passenger flow of tourists are superimposed. To this end, the station added a high-speed train at night to facilitate the return of passengers as soon as possible.

You may also like

Minister Ocampo summons Minminas to clarify figures on...

Stabilizing the economy and promoting development with strong...

The version of ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’ in...

Villavicencio registered 84 cases of dengue in the...

Walking to the Grassroots in the New Year,...

South American Sub-20: Colombia will define its classification...

Enrollment in public schools in Valledupar is still...

Arrive as long as you have a salsa...

They investigate patrimonial detriment in transit

The consumer market continues to heat up during...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy