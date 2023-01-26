Spring Festival Passenger Flow Continues to Grow

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-26 11:52

CCTV news (news broadcast): January 25 is the 19th day of the Spring Festival travel rush. The flow of migrant workers and tourists is superimposed. The national railways are expected to send 8.35 million passengers and 9,094 passenger trains.

The Xincheng-Kunming Railway, which was put into use for the first time during the Spring Festival travel season, had an occupancy rate of 98% for trains traveling from Chengdu to Xichang, Panzhihua, etc. Enter the station in sequence.

Wuhan, Nanchang and other places where the passenger flow of migrant workers is concentrated, the passenger flow has increased significantly since yesterday, and the station has added high-speed trains at night to facilitate the early return of passengers.

Data from the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism for the Spring Festival travel work show that as of yesterday, the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation had sent a total of 664.199 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 48.5%.