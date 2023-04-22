Passenger freight rates to increase by 9%, 544 routes affected

Commodity prices, oil prices, and labor costs continue to rise, and the pressure on passenger transport is increasing. After the National Federation of Bus Passenger Transport Associations of the Republic of China reviewed 18 operating costs, the freight rate increased by about 9%, and 544 routes would be affected. The General Administration of Highways of the Ministry of Communications stated that it had submitted the proposal to the Ministry of Communications on April 18, and proposed to increase the quasi-basic freight rate, but the difference would be subsidized by the government to minimize the impact on consumers.

In 2018, the passenger transport industry reviewed 18 operating costs of general road passenger transport. In 2019, it was approved by the Ministry of Communications. The basic freight rate per person per kilometer was raised from 2.97 yuan to 3.48 yuan, but government subsidies were adopted, and the difference was absorbed by the government , with an annual expenditure of about 318 million yuan.

With the rise of various costs, the passenger transport industry conducted another cost review of 18 items, and the association recently sent the cost review case of general road passenger transport to the General Administration of Highways. The cost review of national highway passenger transport is being commissioned by an external unit.

The General Administration of Highways stated that the 18 cost review cases for general road passenger transport have been reported to the Ministry of Communications on April 18, and it is recommended to adopt the 2019 model to increase the quasi-basic freight rate but subsidize the difference by the government in exchange for a fare freeze.

The General Administration of Highways pointed out that there are 152 national highway passenger routes and 392 general highway passenger routes in Taiwan. Since there are flat road sections at both ends of the national highway passenger transport, once the cost review case is approved, 544 routes will be affected.

This year, Taipei Passenger Transport, Taoyuan Passenger Transport, Sanchong Passenger Transport, Tonglian Passenger Transport, Hexin Passenger Transport, Keelung Passenger Transport and other passenger transport have adjusted their fares. Guoguang Passenger Transport will also follow up with the adjustment. The first stage is expected to be implemented on July 1, mainly for more than 10 people. The increase will not exceed 10% for medium and long-distance routes; the second stage is for short-distance commuting routes, but the increase is only 1 to 2 yuan, and the timetable for going on the road is undecided.

