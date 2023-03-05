The change in mobility is seen in the Santa Marta Transport Terminal, statistics confirm its consolidated growth, in the second month of 2023 the number of passengers mobilized increased by 40% compared to the same period, but from the previous year , taking more than 122,000 passengers nationwide to their destinations.

Bus entering the Transport Terminal.

The destinations with the highest passenger mobility were Barranquilla, Fundación, Ciénaga, Maicao, Bogotá and Valledupar. All the routes improved their productivity with respect to the occupancy of seats per office carried out between 12% and 31%, being the ones with the best productivity: Fundación 38%, Medellín 31%, Barranquilla 28%, Bucaramanga 21%, El Banco 19%. and Bogota 18%.

“These good results are the product of the change strategy in mobility led by Governor Carlos Caicedo and the determined commitment of the entire mobility team of the governments of change, especially the human talent of the Central de Transportes, always committed to serve with excellence” indicated Omar Avendaño Calvo, manager of the Santa Marta Transportation Terminal.

The ‘Travel Safely through the Terminal’ strategy continues to be implemented successfully, guaranteeing an excellent service and generating trust among users who use this exchange to make their trips to the municipalities of Magdalena, the Caribbean and the interior of the country.