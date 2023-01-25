Home News Passenger narrates the scare he experienced when landing in Santa Marta
The flights at the Simón Bolívar international airport are once again in the ‘eye’ of the hurricane. On this occasion, the advisor and financial analyst, Andrés Moreno Jaramillo, denounced a bad experience that he lived minutes before landing in the capital of Magdalena.

Through his Twitter account, Moreno Jaramillo assured that he had the biggest scare of his life, after a maneuver carried out by the crew of flight AV9230 of the Avianca airline, minutes before arriving at the Samario airport.

“Today we almost killed ourselves landing in Santa Marta on an Avianca flight AV9230A. Double landing attempt and the biggest scare of our lives. Here we continue, God gave us a second chance, “said Andrés Moreno.

For its part, Avianca responded to the complainant and added: “Hello, Andrés, all the procedures carried out by our crew are standardized, where flight safety is a priority. We know they are already at their destination.”

Unofficial data indicates that the situation would have occurred due to the strong winds that have been registered in the city of Bastidas, for which it was decided to carry out two overflights, to guarantee the safety of the passengers.

