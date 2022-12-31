Source title: Passenger traffic in and out of Beijing recovers on New Year’s Day, and high-speed traffic volume is expected to increase slightly

China News Service, Beijing News, December 31 (Reporter Du Yan) Today (31st), the Beijing Municipal Transportation Commission stated that the New Year’s Day holiday in 2023 will be from December 31, 2022 (Saturday) to January 2, 2023 (Wednesday). 1) It is expected that during the holidays, the traffic pressure in key areas such as Beijing’s parks, scenic spots, commercial blocks, country houses, railway stations, airports, and some highways out of Beijing will increase, and the number of trips attracted by ice and snow scenic spots and hot tourist areas will increase significantly; The expressway does not implement a toll-free policy. It is expected that the average daily traffic volume of the expressway will increase slightly compared with the same period in 2022; the passenger volume of railway, civil aviation, and highway inter-provincial passenger transport in and out of Beijing will resume growth; public transport in the city will continue to operate at low levels during previous holidays. Beijing’s transportation system will do its best to ensure transportation during the New Year’s Day holiday, and provide citizens with safe, convenient and smooth travel services. Highway traffic expected to grow slightly The Beijing Municipal Transportation Commission stated that New Year’s Day is the first holiday after the optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy. The travel of citizens will increase, mainly by car, and the traffic pressure in key areas such as parks, scenic spots, commercial blocks, railway stations, airports, and some roads leaving Beijing will increase. obviously increase. During the holiday period, it is expected that the urban road network will run smoothly in general, showing typical holiday characteristics. The morning pressure on the first day of the holiday is relatively high. In the morning, there is heavy traffic in major supermarkets, leisure shopping, roads around parks and scenic spots, and parking lots. The traffic pressure in the last two days was generally lower than that in the first day. Expressways are not free during holidays, and mainly travel in the city and suburbs, and the traffic volume has increased slightly compared to the recent period. The traffic volume on the first day of the holiday is relatively large. In the morning, there may be congestion and queues on some sections of the Beijing-Tibet, Beijing-Chengdu, Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau, and Beijing-Kaizhou expressways heading to suburban ski resorts and hot spring resorts. The second day was a relatively smooth run with minimal traffic. The traffic volume picked up on the third day. Major expressways such as Beijing-Chengdu, Beijing-Tibet, Beijing-Kaikai, and Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau ushered in a small return peak in the afternoon, and some roads in the direction of the city and the main toll station were prone to short-term congestion. It is expected that the passenger volume of inter-provincial passenger transport in and out of Beijing by railway, civil aviation and highway will resume growth. The public transport in the city continues to operate at a low level during previous holidays, and the passenger volume has decreased compared with the same period in 2022. See also Beijing and Shanghai return to popular travel cities, the summer tourism market may continue to recover Strengthen the guarantee of transport capacity around scenic spots, business districts and hubs In order to ensure the travel of citizens during the holidays, the ground public transport in Beijing will ensure the route transportation to key tourist attractions, and the suburban connection lines will adjust the regional transportation capacity in a timely manner according to the traffic conditions of surrounding expressways; The operation organization, capacity support, platform maintenance and emergency evacuation of line departure points and hub stations are guaranteed; at the same time, remote monitoring and operation scheduling management are strengthened, capacity allocation is adjusted in a timely manner, and preparations are made for special weather such as snowfall. Rail transit will focus on the passenger transport organization of the stations around the park scenic spots such as the South Gate of Forest Park, Beihai North, East Gate of the Temple of Heaven, Zoo, and Universal Studios, and the stations around Xidan, Wangfujing, Qingnian Road, Wukesong Huaxi and other business districts , to meet the travel needs of citizens. At the same time, public transportation will continue to strictly implement prevention and control measures such as disinfection of vehicles and other equipment and facilities, and ventilation in vehicles to provide passengers with a safe, comfortable and clean riding environment. Here, the municipal transportation department also reminds passengers to take good personal protection and wear masks throughout the journey when taking public transportation. Orderly recovery of inter-provincial passenger transport During the holidays, inter-provincial passenger transport will actively and orderly resume road passenger shuttles in and out of Beijing and inter-provincial tourist charter services, and do a good job in capacity preparation and transportation organization. The taxi industry will strengthen operation and scheduling, and do a good job in guaranteeing the capacity of key areas such as “seven stations and two stations”, especially the capacity organization and service guarantee after 23:00 at night. When there is a serious shortage of transportation capacity, timely guide taxis, online car-hailing and organize spare vehicles to ensure transportation capacity to ensure that citizens travel in an orderly and smooth manner. The shared bicycle industry will also increase operation and maintenance scheduling, and arrange special forces to maintain order in rail transit stations, bus stations, transportation hubs, commercial centers, tourist attractions and other areas prone to vehicle gathering to ensure order stability. Strengthen law enforcement and supervision in key areas and areas During the holidays, the Beijing Traffic and Transportation Comprehensive Law Enforcement Corps will launch special services to comprehensively strengthen rental network appointments and “two passengers, one dangerous “, Cargo transportation, motor vehicle maintenance, construction waste transportation, rail transit, highway administration, highway construction, maintenance projects and other transportation industry safety production and environmental order law enforcement inspection work, strictly investigate all kinds of hazards to transportation safety, disrupt transportation order , violations of laws and regulations that infringe on the legitimate interests of passengers, and urge industry companies and employees to strictly implement various optimized and adjusted epidemic prevention and control measures, comprehensively improve the quality of industry services, and ensure a safe and orderly transportation environment during the New Year’s Day holiday. 