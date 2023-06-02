Home » Passengers are evacuated from the Valledupar airport on suspicion of explosives
News

Passengers are evacuated from the Valledupar airport on suspicion of explosives

At this time, the passengers who were preparing to board the Avianca plane at the Alfonso López Pumarejo de Valledupar airport, bound for Bogotá, were evacuated on suspicion of explosives.

The Vallenato Country learned that they were two abandoned suitcases and therefore the protocols were activated to verify the content inside it.

It was also established that National Police officials are present at the site.

So far the situation is under control.

