Passengers from Taiyuan to Beijing, Tianjin and other places surged during the Dragon Boat Festival Taiyuan Railway increased passenger seat capacity by 40,000-Chinanews.com

The number of tourists from Taiyuan to Beijing and Tianjin increased sharply during the Dragon Boat Festival.Photo by Zhang Jiong

China News Service, Taiyuan, June 22 (Ren Lina) The reporter learned from China Railway Taiyuan Bureau Group Co., Ltd. on the 22nd that on the day of the Dragon Boat Festival (22nd), the number of passengers sent by the group company is expected to exceed 290,000, and more trains will be driven on that day. There are 17 group trains and 12 normal-speed trains, and 56 EMUs are arranged for reconnection operation, which can increase the starting passenger seat capacity by about 40,000.

The staff of the Taiyuan Passenger Transport Section deliver rice dumplings to passengers.Photo by Zhang Jiong

In response to the surge in tourists traveling around the Dragon Boat Festival, China Railway Taiyuan Bureau Group Co., Ltd., on the basis of running 12 EMUs on the peak line in popular directions, concentrated its transportation capacity on Taiyuan to Beijing, Tianjin and other surrounding cities and Yuncheng in Shanxi Province Salt Lake, Datong Yungang Grottoes, Pingyao Ancient City and other popular scenic spots. Among them, 10 high-speed trains and 10 normal-speed trains between Taiyuan and Datong and Yuncheng were added to fully meet travel needs.

In order to create a safe, convenient, and smooth travel environment, the main passenger stations of China Railway Taiyuan Bureau Group Co., Ltd. have dynamically increased security inspection ticket channels, sent additional on-site guides, opened green channels for key passengers such as the elderly, young, sick, disabled, and pregnant, and arranged special personnel “One-to-one” provides seamless services for the whole process of ticket purchase, entering the station, and taking a bus.

The number of tourists from Taiyuan to Beijing and Tianjin increased sharply during the Dragon Boat Festival.Photo by Zhang Jiong

In addition, Taiyuan Station highlights the folk customs of the Dragon Boat Festival, and organizes staff to weave colored ropes and make sachets with waiting passengers to create a strong festive atmosphere. The Taiyuan Passenger Transport Section carried out interactive activities on the train around the theme of “accompanying rice dumplings along the way is love”, delivering rice dumplings and tying colorful ropes to passengers, promoting traditional culture, and celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival together. (over)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

