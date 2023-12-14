Home » Passengers were injured when two carriages of the Changping Line of the Beijing Subway separated | Lianhe Zaobao
Passengers Injured as Train Carriages Separate on Beijing’s Changping Line

In a frightening incident on Thursday evening, passengers on the Changping Line of the Beijing Metro were injured when the carriages of a train suddenly separated during travel.

Beijing Metro took to Weibo to report that the last two sections of the Changping Line train separated from the preceding train at the section from Xierqi to the Life Science Park. The incident resulted in some passengers being injured, although Beijing Metro did not disclose the exact number of injured passengers.

Rescue personnel from the subway company quickly arrived at the scene and coordinated with the fire and emergency centers to initiate the rescue operation. “Currently, people are being evacuated, and evacuated passengers are arriving at Xierqi Station one after another. Warming and rescue items have been prepared on site,” Beijing Metro stated.

Prior to the separation incident, the Beijing Metro had reported a loss of power on the contact rails on the upstream section of the Changping Line from Xierqi to the Life Science Park, causing some trains to be temporarily stopped and others to be delayed.

The news of the incident quickly spread on social media, with many netizens expressing concern and frustration. Some questioned the safety of Beijing’s transportation systems, particularly in light of heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions. “In this dark day, no matter what mode of transportation is very dangerous,” one netizen commented.

There were also criticisms of the Beijing subway system, with people questioning the recent fare increase. “Beijing subway fares have increased from two yuan to seven yuan, and yet this is the quality of this car?” another netizen remarked.

The incident occurred amidst continued heavy snowfall in Beijing, with the city being under orange and yellow warnings for heavy snow and road icing, respectively. In addition, a blue warning for a cold wave was also issued. Meteorological department data indicated that as of Thursday morning, most areas of Beijing had received 5 to 10 centimeters of snow.

As the investigation into the incident continues, officials and authorities are urging caution and safety measures in light of the severe weather conditions. For more news updates, you can browse our official Facebook page.

