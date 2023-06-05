Passionate about the piano organize the First National Meeting of Young Pianists Loja-Cuenca 2023 edition – breaking latest news

By Ruy Fernano Noble M

The next few hours, Loja and Cuenca, will host a national event for young piano lovers, we talked with one of the organizers of this conclave of talents, we are referring to the renowned maestro Norman Cuesta from Lojano, who together with Cuencan maestros Angélica Sánchez and David Good. They will carry out this important event, in a short dialogue he gave us more details.

What are the main objectives of this meeting?

Primarily, to share and motivate the children and young piano students of Cuenca and Loja, to expose what they have learned, in a good setting, as well as to bring together the teachers of this beautiful instrument, to exchange experiences of the teaching process, in an effort to of higher achievements. I invite teachers and musical entities to join this meeting, the doors are open and they will be welcome.

I understand it’s nationwide. Do all the provinces participate?

That’s the idea; in the near future, to integrate more cities, but for now it is complicated, taking into account that it is a purely private initiative, of three teachers, two from Cuenca, and one from Loja, with this first meeting as a pilot; so that our students, who are children from 8 years old, to young people of 18, see the level in this case of their colleagues from Cuenca. We do not rule out doing it on a national scale, it would be very good if a new city is integrated every year.

How many participants will come to Loja?

It is planned that 7 students from Cuenca and 8 from Loja will come, together with two teachers from the neighboring city, and I will come from Loja, apart from that there will be recitals and some master classes, with the purpose that the students improve the interpretative quality of the instrument.

How often will the meetings take place?

The ideal would be to do them annually, but as I told you this is a totally private initiative, no entity, public or private, supports us, except for the conservatories of Cuenca José M. Rodríguez and Loja, Salvador Bustamante Celi, for the rest, I emphasize this, it is pure self-management.

How prepared are the participants?

The students are of a very high level, some have won national academic music competitions, just like the teachers Angélica and Darío, they are of extraordinary quality, we have coincided with them in many academic events to update knowledge. I must point out that our students have redoubled their rehearsals with a view to performing the works of the great masters, so the classical repertoire will be guaranteed.

Classical music is, unfortunately, not very widespread and many consider it boring, which is why we generate this type of event, which we did not have when we were students, and which do not receive the support of the central and sectional powers, such as sports. , which is not bad, but they should be more equitable in the incentive, it’s hard to see, how culture is belittled.

How can those interested in participating access?

We will be happy for teachers and students to join: the first recital will be, here in Loja, on Tuesday the 6th of this month at the Museo de la Música Lojana, and the second will be held in Cuenca, on Friday the 9th at the cathedral museum. old, both recitals at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free, the master classes will be freely accessible to those interested and we will be posting a form on our social networks at no cost. The masters class They will be on Wednesday the 7th at the Salvador Bustamante Celi Conservatory, and in Cuenca on Friday the 9th and Saturday the 10th at the conservatory and in the Angélica Sánchez piano studio, respectively. (YO)