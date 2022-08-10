Home News Passionate Midsummer Charm Rafting 2022 National Rafting National Fitness Week officially launched_State Sports General Administration
News

Passionate Midsummer Charm Rafting 2022 National Rafting National Fitness Week officially launched_State Sports General Administration

by admin
Passionate Midsummer Charm Rafting 2022 National Rafting National Fitness Week officially launched_State Sports General Administration

Passionate summer, charm drifting. On the occasion of my country’s 14th “National Fitness Day”, the 2022 National Rafting National Fitness Week sponsored by the Water Center of the General Administration of Sports was officially launched on August 8.

There are two stops in this activity, which are held in Chongqing City and Jing’an County, Yichun City respectively.

Jing’an County makes full use of the resource advantages of the site conditions, combining the three themes of public experience, parent-child and youth camps.

Rafting is very suitable for popularization among the masses, and it can be called a project suitable for all ages. By holding this activity, more people will be encouraged to participate in water sports, creating a strong national fitness atmosphere, and realizing the purpose of participation of all ages.

National fitness, gather on the water. The landing of this event will further promote the in-depth development of national fitness, help the vigorous development of national fitness on the water, and build a higher level of national fitness system.

See also  Those who have accommodation welcome refugees from Afghanistan. Appeal of the mayor of Belluno, Massaro

You may also like

The Casa Brusada lives again twice with Marco...

The Eastern Theater Command continues to organize practical...

Brawl during the football match: Daspo from the...

Struck down by an illness, he died at...

Tax process, final ok of the Chamber: full-time...

Farewell to Don Melino Quilico Agliè and Cuceglio...

Medical guards, flurry of terminations in the province...

The epidemic spread in Ili Prefecture, Xinjiang is...

Langya, the new virus discovered in China

The province’s video conference on epidemic prevention and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy