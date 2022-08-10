Passionate summer, charm drifting. On the occasion of my country’s 14th “National Fitness Day”, the 2022 National Rafting National Fitness Week sponsored by the Water Center of the General Administration of Sports was officially launched on August 8.

There are two stops in this activity, which are held in Chongqing City and Jing’an County, Yichun City respectively.

Jing’an County makes full use of the resource advantages of the site conditions, combining the three themes of public experience, parent-child and youth camps.

Rafting is very suitable for popularization among the masses, and it can be called a project suitable for all ages. By holding this activity, more people will be encouraged to participate in water sports, creating a strong national fitness atmosphere, and realizing the purpose of participation of all ages.

National fitness, gather on the water. The landing of this event will further promote the in-depth development of national fitness, help the vigorous development of national fitness on the water, and build a higher level of national fitness system.