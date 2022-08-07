At almost 2,000 meters of the Passo del Tonale between Trentino and Valtellina, twelve skeletons belonging to the life of Austro-Hungarian soldiers were recovered from a mass grave. The bodies were arranged in different and very irregular positions. In connection with the skeletal remains, items of personal equipment were found, including crampons, boots, gas mask cases, tools and other items. It is difficult to trace the identity of the fallen.

