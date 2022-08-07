Home News Passo del Tonale: the remains of twelve Austro-Hungarian soldiers have been recovered in a common grave
News

Passo del Tonale: the remains of twelve Austro-Hungarian soldiers have been recovered in a common grave

by admin
Passo del Tonale: the remains of twelve Austro-Hungarian soldiers have been recovered in a common grave

At almost 2,000 meters of the Passo del Tonale between Trentino and Valtellina, twelve skeletons belonging to the life of Austro-Hungarian soldiers were recovered from a mass grave. The bodies were arranged in different and very irregular positions. In connection with the skeletal remains, items of personal equipment were found, including crampons, boots, gas mask cases, tools and other items. It is difficult to trace the identity of the fallen.

02:34

See also  Business and Retail Industry Weekly Report: Cultivated diamond sector picks up, beauty care sector rises catalyzed by double festivals – yqqlm

You may also like

Reception in Chivasso The Sai project has been...

In Sestri Levante, 5000 people dance on the...

Civitanova Marche, Alika Ogorchukwu’s wife deposits flowers in...

High temperature, strong winds and hail in nearly...

Cubes and bollards Vische thinks of its streets...

Civitanova Marche, at the procession for Alika people...

Commentator of the People’s Daily: Victory can only...

The new blood bank is a 400 thousand...

The centista with honors from San Giusto Canavese:...

Covid in Italy, the bulletin of 6 August:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy