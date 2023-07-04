Passport Backlog Causes Maddening Purgatory for Travelers as Demand Soars and Staff Shortages Persist

Title: U.S. Passport Backlog Creates Maddening Purgatory for Travelers

[City], [State] – The U.S. passport system is facing a major crisis as the backlog of passport orders continues to mount alongside the resurgence of worldwide travel. The result has been a frustrating experience for travelers, characterized by lengthy delays, misinformation, rising costs, and uncertainty.

According to reports, passport applicants across the United States and in various parts of the world are trapped in a bureaucratic maze, desperately trying to obtain their travel documents. Many have described the situation as a maddening purgatory, with no end in sight.

The root cause of this dire situation, according to officials, is the shortage of personnel resulting from the ongoing pandemic. The suspension of online processes this year has further exacerbated the problem, leaving the passport agency grappling with an unprecedented backlog of 500,000 applications per week. The State Department warns that this could surpass the record 22 million passports issued last year.

Ginger Collier, a frustrated florist from Texas, applied for four passports in early March for a family vacation scheduled for late June. Initially, she was informed that the waiting period would be between eight and 11 weeks. However, subsequent delays updated by the State Department extended the estimated waiting time to 13 weeks. With just two weeks left until their trip, Collier found herself in a state of panic, desperately seeking assistance and fearing the loss of their vacation and the opportunity to reunite with their son studying in Italy.

The situation has prompted travelers to reach out to their elected representatives in frustration. Passport delays have become the most complained-about issue during recent House and Senate hearings, surpassing other concerns. In response to the mounting pressure, Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the collapse of the system due to the pandemic’s impact. He highlighted the government’s decision to lay off contractors and reassign employees responsible for passport issuance in response to the drastic decline in air travel demand. Additionally, the suspension of the online renewal system further slowed down the process.

Desperate applicants have taken to social media, hotlines, and contacting their congressmen to demand answers and seek help. However, the situation is not much better for U.S. consulates abroad, where waiting times for appointments have reached significant lengths. In New Delhi, a resident had to wait 451 days for a US visa interview, while in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, and Bogotá, applicants encounter waiting periods ranging from 600 to 801 days.

The Israeli-American community, which includes over 200,000 dual nationals, has also been severely affected. Batsheva Gutterman faced a long wait for three passports to attend her sister’s wedding in the United States. She sought appointments immediately after giving birth in December, finally securing them in June after joining a WhatsApp group that alerted her to available slots.

While there appears to be some improvement, with waiting times dropping from 360 days to 90 days for passport renewals, the overall backlog and uncertainty persist. Travelers, such as Marni Larsen from Utah, have faced immense challenges. Larsen had to buy new tickets after her son’s passport was found in New Orleans just days before their scheduled trip to Europe. The ordeal involved rerouting their journey through Los Angeles to collect the document, causing significant distress and financial strain.

Despite the bureaucratic nightmare, success stories do exist, such as Ginger Collier, who received her family’s passports just four days before their flight. The elation of a long-awaited reunion with her son in Italy made the journey worthwhile.

As frustrations continue to mount, the State Department is working to address the crisis by hiring officers, increasing appointment availability, and exploring alternative strategies. However, no concrete date has been provided for when the situation will normalize.

