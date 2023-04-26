Pastaza Police apply ‘Rayo Internandino’ operations

SECURITY

At a press conference, the superior command of the Pastaza Police reported that since this Tuesday, April 25, the “Rayo Interandino” operation is being applied, through which the transit and migration services have joined, with the purpose of making a registration of foreigners who are in this province, background and their stay in this territory. The same is done by the increase in the number of motorcycles driven by foreigners and belonging to other provinces.

Police Commander, Edgar Maroto and the Chief of Operations, Darwin Figueroa.

Colonel Darwin Figueroa, head of the Operations Area of ​​the Pastaza Police Command, indicated that the Intelligence and Judicial Police services are working together with the Prosecutor’s Office, in order to monitor the number of foreigners who have increased in the city of Puyo and its surroundings.

The work will also link up with the foreign ministries to have all the information that will stop the criminal boom that plagues the city of Puyo. Although insecurity problems are registered throughout the country, in Pastaza there have been shootings, assassinations with bullets, cases of extortion, among other acts, which have caused shock among the citizens.

Therefore, the objective is to work carefully on the histories of immigrants, foreign people who are driving motorcycles from other places. So far, one person has been arrested and the Judge has sentenced him to three days in prison with a fine of a Unified Basic Salary (SBU); as well as the seizure of more than 37 weapons and the arrest of criminals in 32 cases of micro-trafficking.

In addition, the Police is giving training to companies and educational establishments, but they ask citizens to report anomalies or acts to find people with criminal records.

The Police Commander, Edgar Maroto, also called on the public to jointly combat criminals, who keep the entire community in anguish.